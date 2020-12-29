Despite pandemic, state testing for Ohio’s K-12 students scheduled for March

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Despite an unpredictable school year, Ohio’s K – 12 students are still on track to take their state tests in March.

“I don’t think it would be fair to our students. Not only for Fairborn, but I don’t think it would be fair for school districts across the state of Ohio that have been remote or even some sort of hybrid. There just hasn’t been consistency you need to get a fair assessment for the kids,” said Gene Lolli, superintendent of Fairborn City Schools.

The majority of Ohio’s K – 12 students are tested for reading and math tests each spring. They’re tested in science in fifth grade and eighth grade, and have exams in several subjects throughout high school. State leaders told 2 NEWS school officials should consider the reason for testing.

“We need to know how they’re doing, where they’re at where the gaps are so we can try to develop learning to fill those gaps and make sure kids don’t suffer in the long run for it,” said Ohio Senator Peggy Lehner. “We need to use these tests to determine where the students are at. Not to punish them, not to promote them, and not to turn the school into a school that is eligible for vouchers. I think as long as we keep the purpose in mind as we administer the tests, and be careful that we’re not creating a whole new level of anxiety and stress for the kids, then I think it’s appropriate to take these tests.” she said.

