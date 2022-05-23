COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted have announced the approval of assistance for six projects set to create 1,281 new jobs and retain 747 jobs statewide.

Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $91.7 million in new payroll and spur more than $185 million in investments across Ohio, according to the Ohio Tax Credit Authority.

Projects approved by the TCA include:

Boston Retail Products Inc. expects to create 45 full-time positions, generating $2.25 million in new annual payroll and retaining $1.2 million in existing payroll, as a result of the company’s new project in Ravenna. Boston Group designs and manufactures custom metal and plastic retail displays, fixtures, and display protection items for retail stores, hospitals, and pharmacies. The TCA approved a 1.232%, six-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

Omnova Solutions Inc. expects to create 43 full-time positions, generating $4.68 million in new annual payroll and retaining $35.4 million in existing payroll, as a result of the company’s expansion project in Beachwood. Omnova Solutions Inc. manufactures aqueous polymers for a variety of industries including coatings, construction, and paper. The TCA approved a 1.778%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

The Hillman Group Inc. expects to create 60 full-time positions, generating $6 million in new annual payroll and retaining $14 million in existing payroll, as a result of the company’s new project in Forest Park. Hillman was founded as a fastener company and has branched out into a diverse entity, serving the consumers’ everyday needs with common products for commercial and residential uses, as well as offering service and merchandising aids. The TCA approved a 1.783%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

GA Telesis Engine Services LLC expects to create 50 full-time positions, generating $3 million in new annual payroll, as a result of the company’s new project in Wilmington. GA Telesis ES is a joint partnership between GA Telesis and Air Transport Services Group to develop a dedicated Specialized Procedures Aeroengine Hospital that will provide a wide array of light/medium maintenance services and testing. The TCA approved a 1.316%, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

TJX Digital Inc. expects to create 820 full-time positions, generating $51.69 million in new annual payroll, as a result of the company’s new project in Union. The TJX Companies is a leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. The TCA approved a 2.058%, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

AmplifyBio LLC expects to create 263 full-time positions, generating $24.1 million in new annual payroll and retaining $7.8 million in existing payroll, as a result of the company’s expansion project in New Albany and West Jefferson. AmplifyBio combines the strength, knowledge and experience of its partners and the expertise of cross-integrated teams to advance translational science, cell and gene therapies, and next-generation medicines. The TCA approved a 2.143%, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.