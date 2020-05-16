Ohio to resume taking inmates from county jails

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2019 file photo, fences line the exterior of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility, in Lucasville, Ohio. Ohio authorities have confiscated several fake handguns and a fake explosive device at the prison in what they’re calling “a very serious and unique situation.” Prisons spokeswoman JoEllen Smith says contraband drawings of […]

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio prison system plans to resume accepting inmates from county jails to begin their prison sentences, a practice suspended during the coronavirus pandemic to reduce overcrowding.

On Monday, the state will take up to 50 inmates a day at the Correctional Reception Center in central Ohio. Authorities will hold inmates a minimum of 35 days before transferring them to facilities around the state based on their security level and other factors.

The agency needs to resume housing inmates as Ohio courts reopen, says JoEllen Smith, spokeswoman for the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

“Reopening the reception process will be done in a gradual controlled manner while we continue to carefully monitor county jail operations,” Smith said.

The announcement comes even as positive cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Ohio prisons along with inmate deaths. More than 4,500 inmates system-wide have tested positive or nearly one in 10. Some 60 inmates have died across seven institutions.