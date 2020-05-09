Gov. DeWine confident in state policy on elections, unemployment

(WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine spoke with CNN’s Chris Cuomo Friday about Ohio’s elections and unemployment laws during the pandemic.

DeWine said that he is confident Ohioans will be able to vote without issue come November. He explains that residents of the state have four weeks prior to the election to vote absentee.

Voters can also cast a ballot early at their local Board of Elections in most Ohio counties. Visit the Ohio Secretary of State’s website for more information.

The governor also believes that businesses will do that right thing when it comes to employees not wanting to return to work over safety concerns.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services (ODJFS) website explains that the pre-pandemic rules say if an employee is called back to work but refuses, they are no longer eligible for unemployment.

ODJFS and DeWine both recommend employers talk to employees with concerns to avoid escalation.

Concerned employees can file a complaint with their local Health Department if they feel the conditions at their workplace are unsafe.

Click here to listen to DeWine’s interview at the 10 minute mark of Prime Time with Cuomo on May 8.