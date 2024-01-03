WEST ELKTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A West Elkton house fire on New Year’s Day is being investigated as arson.

On the evening of Jan. 1, West Elkton firefighters responded to the 100 block of Camden Ave. for a residential structure fire. Crews were dispatched around 9 p.m.

Pictures posted by West Elkton Fire District show the second story of the home sustained damage to windows and siding.

(Photo/West Elkton Gratis Township Fire District)

(Photo/West Elkton Gratis Township Fire District)

The Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating the fire as arson.

The State Fire Marshal asks anyone with information regarding this fire to call 800-589-2728. Those with information could receive up to $5000 in reward money for coming forward.