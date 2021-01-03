Standoff in Springfield is over, suspect that shot at police is dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – An hours-long standoff at a Springfield home is over. 

The Springfield Police chief confirms a man was found dead inside the home after barricading himself inside for more than nine hours.  

911 was called shortly after 10 a.m. for a report of domestic violence. When officers arrived at the scene, a window was opened and a rifle was pointed out. 

The suspect shot at officers several times throughout the morning and afternoon, but Chief Lee Graf says police did not fire back. They did use tear gas and drones to try and get the man to surrender. 

Police and SWAT teams evacuated homes for a half mile on Apollo Avenue and Olympic Street. Eventually they heard a gunshot from inside the house. When they went inside they found the man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

Chief Graf says, “They were fired upon. The vehicles they were in were struck. They did not return fire because they were trying to resolve the situation. The third time it was sustained gunfire on officers at the point where we returned fire. Our officers acted with great self-restraint and professionalism.” 

Springfield Police have not released the man’s identity yet. The standoff is still being investigated, and when we get more information we’ll report it on the 2 News app. 

