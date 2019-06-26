Standoff ensues after deputy shot & killed

AVON, Ill. — A standoff is ongoing after a deputy was shot and killed.

Officials say 39-year-old Fulton County Deputy Troy Chisum was killed when responding to a battery and disturbance call in the small town of Avon Tuesday.

During the call, a suspect fired shots at the deputy, and the deputy died.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside a home in a rural area.

The Illinois State Patrol says several agencies are on the scene helping the sheriff’s department respond to the situation.

The investigation is ongoing.

