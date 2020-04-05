Closings
There are currently 96 active closings. Click for more details.

Staff at Beavercreek school rewrite song to send a video message to their students

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Staff at a Beavercreek school made a video to lift students’ spirits while they work from home. 

They sang, “We’re working from home. We’re working from home. We’re working from home.” 

Ferguson Hall Freshman School staff filmed their rendition of “Into the Unknown” from the movie Frozen II. 

The video shows how they’re working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. They changed the lyrics, and each staff member sent in their own videos that were edited together. 

Assistant Principal Jonathan Webb says they made the video because they really miss their students and wanted them to know they’re thinking of them. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS