Staff at Beavercreek school rewrite song to send a video message to their students

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Staff at a Beavercreek school made a video to lift students’ spirits while they work from home.

They sang, “We’re working from home. We’re working from home. We’re working from home.”

Ferguson Hall Freshman School staff filmed their rendition of “Into the Unknown” from the movie Frozen II.

The video shows how they’re working from home during the coronavirus pandemic. They changed the lyrics, and each staff member sent in their own videos that were edited together.

Assistant Principal Jonathan Webb says they made the video because they really miss their students and wanted them to know they’re thinking of them.