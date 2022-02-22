DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In celebration of National Margarita Day, Rusty Taco will be offering house and strawberry margaritas for $2.22 all day long.

To keep the fiesta going, check out the following restaurants that Stacker lists as the “highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dayton.”

#13. Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (73 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3618 Linden Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-3025

#12. Chipotle Mexican Grill

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 9208 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45415

#11. El Rancho Grande

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Price: not available

– Address: 1200 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2749

#10. Chipotle Mexican Grill

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Price: not available

– Address: 6000 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459

#9. Elsas Cantina

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1227 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420-1539

#8. El Toro Bar & Grill

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2915 Harshman Rd, Dayton, OH 45424-5041

#7. Victor’s Taco Shop

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6418 Chambersburg Rd, Dayton, OH 45424-3946

#6. El Toro Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2335 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3774

#5. Carmel’s

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1025 Shroyer Rd, Dayton, OH 45419-3635

#4. Burrito King Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 2307 Valley Pike, Dayton, OH 45404-2545

#3. Los Reyes Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2290 E Dorothy Ln., Dayton, OH 45420

#2. La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 8331 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45415-1602

#1. Taqueria Mixteca

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (144 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1609 E 3rd St, Dayton, OH 45403-1822

