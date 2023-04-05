Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated things to do in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#30. National Museum of the US Air Force

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (5,040)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1100 Spaatz St Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, OH 45433-7102

#29. Carillon Historical Park

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (965)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Children’s Museums

– Address: 1000 Carillon Blvd, Dayton, OH 45409-2023

#28. America’s Packard Museum – The Citizens Motorcar Co.

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (307)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 420 S Ludlow St, Dayton, OH 45402-2605

#27. Dayton Art Institute

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (411)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 456 Belmonte Park N, Dayton, OH 45405-4700

#26. Woodland Cemetery & Arboretum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245)

– Type of activity: Parks • Cemeteries

– Address: 118 Woodland Ave, Dayton, OH 45409-2892

#25. Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (243)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • National Parks

– Address: 22 S Williams St, Dayton, OH 45402-8235

#24. Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (423)

– Type of activity: Science Museums

– Address: 2600 Deweese Pkwy, Dayton, OH 45414-5400

#23. Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (381)

– Type of activity: Theaters

– Address: Second and Main Sts, Dayton, OH 45402

#22. The Wright Cycle Company Complex

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 16 S Williams St, Dayton, OH 45402-8235

#21. 2nd Street Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117)

– Type of activity: Flea & Street Markets

– Address: 600 E 2nd St, Dayton, OH 45402-1381

#20. Aullwood Audubon

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64)

– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas

– Address: 1000 Aullwood Rd, Dayton, OH 45414-1198

#19. Carriage Hill MetroPark

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 7800 Shull Rd, Dayton, OH 45424-1535

#18. RiverScape MetroPark

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 111 E Monument Ave, Dayton, OH 45402-1284

#17. Huffman Prairie Flying Field Interpretive Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (169)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 2380 Memorial Road, Dayton, OH 45433

#16. SunWatch Indian Village/Archaeological Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites

– Address: 2301 W River Rd, Dayton, OH 45417-6815

#15. Victoria Theater

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98)

– Type of activity: Theaters

– Address: 138 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45402-1776

#14. Oregon District

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (236)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods

– Address: not available

#13. National Aviation Hall of Fame

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1100 Spaatz St, Dayton, OH 45433-7102

#12. Warped Wing Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84)

– Type of activity: Breweries

– Address: 26 Wyandot St, Dayton, OH 45402-2145

#11. Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (45)

– Type of activity: Symphonies

– Address: Performance Place at the Schuster Center, Dayton, OH 45402

#10. Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72)

– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas • Parks

– Address: 1301 E Siebenthaler Ave, Dayton, OH 45414-5300

#9. Learning Tree Farm

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15)

– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas • Farms

– Address: 3376 S Union Rd, Dayton, OH 45417-5333

#8. Paul Laurence Dunbar House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 219 N Paul Laurence Dunbar St, Dayton, OH 45402-6502

#7. Antiques Village

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48)

– Type of activity: Antique Shops

– Address: 651 Lyons Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3978

#6. Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (237)

– Type of activity: Casinos

– Address: 777 Hollywood Blvd, Dayton, OH 45414-3698

#5. Dayton International Peace Museum

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 10 N Ludlow St, Dayton, OH 45402

#4. The Dayton Beer Company (Downtown)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32)

– Type of activity: Breweries

– Address: 41 Madison St, Dayton, OH 45402-2105

#3. The Calvary Cemetery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30)

– Type of activity: Cemeteries

– Address: 1625 Calvary Dr, Dayton, OH 45409-2038

#2. Day Air Ballpark

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18)

– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums

– Address: 220 N Patterson Blvd, Dayton, OH 45402-1279

#1. Possum Creek MetroPark

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20)

– Type of activity: Parks

– Address: 4790 Frytown Rd, Dayton, OH 45417-6368

