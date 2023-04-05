Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated things to do in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
#30. National Museum of the US Air Force
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (5,040)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 1100 Spaatz St Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, OH 45433-7102
#29. Carillon Historical Park
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (965)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Children’s Museums
– Address: 1000 Carillon Blvd, Dayton, OH 45409-2023
#28. America’s Packard Museum – The Citizens Motorcar Co.
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (307)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 420 S Ludlow St, Dayton, OH 45402-2605
#27. Dayton Art Institute
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (411)
– Type of activity: Art Museums
– Address: 456 Belmonte Park N, Dayton, OH 45405-4700
#26. Woodland Cemetery & Arboretum
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245)
– Type of activity: Parks • Cemeteries
– Address: 118 Woodland Ave, Dayton, OH 45409-2892
#25. Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (243)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites • National Parks
– Address: 22 S Williams St, Dayton, OH 45402-8235
#24. Boonshoft Museum of Discovery
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (423)
– Type of activity: Science Museums
– Address: 2600 Deweese Pkwy, Dayton, OH 45414-5400
#23. Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (381)
– Type of activity: Theaters
– Address: Second and Main Sts, Dayton, OH 45402
#22. The Wright Cycle Company Complex
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 16 S Williams St, Dayton, OH 45402-8235
#21. 2nd Street Market
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (117)
– Type of activity: Flea & Street Markets
– Address: 600 E 2nd St, Dayton, OH 45402-1381
#20. Aullwood Audubon
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64)
– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas
– Address: 1000 Aullwood Rd, Dayton, OH 45414-1198
#19. Carriage Hill MetroPark
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105)
– Type of activity: Parks
– Address: 7800 Shull Rd, Dayton, OH 45424-1535
#18. RiverScape MetroPark
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (146)
– Type of activity: Parks
– Address: 111 E Monument Ave, Dayton, OH 45402-1284
#17. Huffman Prairie Flying Field Interpretive Center
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (169)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Points of Interest & Landmarks
– Address: 2380 Memorial Road, Dayton, OH 45433
#16. SunWatch Indian Village/Archaeological Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (116)
– Type of activity: Historic Sites
– Address: 2301 W River Rd, Dayton, OH 45417-6815
#15. Victoria Theater
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (98)
– Type of activity: Theaters
– Address: 138 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45402-1776
#14. Oregon District
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (236)
– Type of activity: Neighborhoods
– Address: not available
#13. National Aviation Hall of Fame
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 1100 Spaatz St, Dayton, OH 45433-7102
#12. Warped Wing Brewing Company
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (84)
– Type of activity: Breweries
– Address: 26 Wyandot St, Dayton, OH 45402-2145
#11. Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (45)
– Type of activity: Symphonies
– Address: Performance Place at the Schuster Center, Dayton, OH 45402
#10. Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72)
– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas • Parks
– Address: 1301 E Siebenthaler Ave, Dayton, OH 45414-5300
#9. Learning Tree Farm
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15)
– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas • Farms
– Address: 3376 S Union Rd, Dayton, OH 45417-5333
#8. Paul Laurence Dunbar House
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 219 N Paul Laurence Dunbar St, Dayton, OH 45402-6502
#7. Antiques Village
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48)
– Type of activity: Antique Shops
– Address: 651 Lyons Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3978
#6. Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (237)
– Type of activity: Casinos
– Address: 777 Hollywood Blvd, Dayton, OH 45414-3698
#5. Dayton International Peace Museum
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (22)
– Type of activity: History Museums
– Address: 10 N Ludlow St, Dayton, OH 45402
#4. The Dayton Beer Company (Downtown)
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32)
– Type of activity: Breweries
– Address: 41 Madison St, Dayton, OH 45402-2105
#3. The Calvary Cemetery
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30)
– Type of activity: Cemeteries
– Address: 1625 Calvary Dr, Dayton, OH 45409-2038
#2. Day Air Ballpark
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18)
– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums
– Address: 220 N Patterson Blvd, Dayton, OH 45402-1279
#1. Possum Creek MetroPark
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20)
– Type of activity: Parks
– Address: 4790 Frytown Rd, Dayton, OH 45417-6368
