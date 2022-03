DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – March 14 is Pi Day. What better way to celebrate than with a pizza pie?

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Keep reading to find your next favorite slice.

#20. Ron’s Pizza

– Rating: 4 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 5562 Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449-2804

#19. Marco’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Not Available

– Cuisine: Pizza

– Price: not available

– Address: 1030 Patterson Rd, Dayton, OH 45420-1522

#18. Cousin Vinny’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (9 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Not Available

– Cuisine: Pizza

– Price: not available

– Address: 834 Watertower Ln, Dayton, OH 45449-2413

#17. Donatos Pizza

– Rating: 4 / 5 (9 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Not Available

– Cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7912 Paragon Road, Dayton, OH 45459

#16. Marion’s Piazza

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 50 E Stroop Rd Town & Country Plaza, Dayton, OH 45429-2419

#15. Cousin Vinny’s Pizza

– Rating: 4 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Not Available

– Cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 3854 Kemp Rd Ste A, Dayton, OH 45431-3826

#14. Cassano’s Pizza King

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

– Cuisine: Pizza, Fast Food

– Price: $

– Address: 1043 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2812

#13. Centerville Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Cuisine: Pizza, Deli

– Price: $

– Address: 9470 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Dayton, OH 45458-3847

#12. Dayton’s Original Pizza Factory

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: not available

– Address: 1101 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-1405

#11. LaRosa’s Pizza Centerville

– Rating: 4 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 291 E. Alex-Bell Rd., Dayton, OH 45459

#10. Godfather’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4628 Brandt Pike, Dayton, OH 45424-6076

#9. Figlio Wood Fired Pizza

– Rating: 4 / 5 (110 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 424 E Stroop Rd, Dayton, OH 45429-2845

#8. South Park Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (41 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Cuisine: Bar, Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 1301 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-1409

#7. Oregon Express

– Rating: 4 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Cuisine: Bar, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 336 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2910

#6. Marion’s Piazza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 711 Shroyer Rd, Dayton, OH 45419-3657

#5. Flying Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Cuisine: Pizza, Italian

– Price: $

– Address: 223 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45402-1206

#4. Joe’s Pizzeria

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (156 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Cuisine: Pizza

– Price: $

– Address: 4313 Airway Rd, Dayton, OH 45431-1327

#3. Troni’s Italian Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1314 E Dorothy Ln., Dayton, OH 45419

#2. Wheat Penny Oven and Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (369 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 515 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-1119

#1. Dewey’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Cuisine: Italian, Pizza

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 131 Jasper St, Dayton, OH 45409-2840

