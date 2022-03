St. Patrick’s Day is March 17. Get ready for the holiday with the highest-rated breweries in Ohio. Did your favorite make the list?

Stacker has compiled a list of the highest-rated breweries in Ohio according to Tripadvisor.

#28. Fifty West Brewery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

– Address: 7668 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45227-3926

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Valley Vineyards

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Address: 2276 E US Highway 22 and 3, Morrow, OH 45152-9654

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (382 reviews)

– Address: 6000 South High Street, Columbus, OH 43207

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. FigLeaf Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Address: 3387 Cincinnati Dayton Rd, Middletown, OH 45044-8905

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Birdfish Brewing Co

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Address: 16 S Main St, Columbiana, OH 44408-1348

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Birdfish Brewing Co

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (22 reviews)

– Address: 16 S Main St, Columbiana, OH 44408-1348

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Mt. Carmel Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)

– Address: 4362 Mount Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45244-2338

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Ill Mannered Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Address: 38 Grace Dr, Powell, OH 43065-8466

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Biker Brewhouse

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (9 reviews)

– Address: 5700 Interstate Blvd Unit B, Austintown, Youngstown, OH 44515-1170

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Municipal Brew Works

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (64 reviews)

– Address: 20 High St, Hamilton, OH 45011-2709

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. DogBerry Brewing

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (7 reviews)

– Address: 9964 Crescent Park Dr, West Chester, OH 45069-3895

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Paladin Brewing

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Address: 6520 Mahoning Ave, Austintown, Youngstown, OH 44515-2012

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Catawba Island Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Address: 2330 E Harbor Rd, Port Clinton, OH 43452-1517

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. MadCap Brew Co

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Address: 1422 Mogadore Rd, Kent, OH 44240-7536

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Staas Brewing Company

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Address: 31 W Winter St, Delaware, OH 43015-1948

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Narrow Path Brewing

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Address: 106 Karl Brown Way, Loveland, OH 45140-2902

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Rockmill Brewery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Address: 5705 Lithopolis Rd NW, Lancaster, OH 43130-9515

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Crooked Handle Brewing Co

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Address: 760 N Main St, Springboro, OH 45066-8944

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Great Lakes Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (282 reviews)

– Address: 2516 Market Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113-3434

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Brewdog Brewery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Address: 96 Gender Rd, Canal Winchester, OH 43110-7539

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Sibling Revelry Brewing

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Address: 29305 Clemens Rd, Westlake, OH 44145-1008

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. HiHO Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Address: 1707 Front St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221-4711

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Grainworks Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Address: 7790 Service Center Dr, West Chester, OH 45069-2442

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Little Fish Brewing

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Address: 8675 Armitage Rd, Athens, OH 45701-8900

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Maumee Bay Brew Pub

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (203 reviews)

– Address: 27 Broadway St, Toledo, OH 43604-8769

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Twin Oast Brewing

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Address: 3630 NE Catawba Rd, Port Clinton, OH 43452-9121

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Findlay Brewing

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Address: 213 E Crawford St, Findlay, OH 45840

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Rhinegeist Brewery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (347 reviews)

– Address: 1910 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH 45202-7751

– Read more on Tripadvisor