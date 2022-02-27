With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for breakfast in Dayton on Tripadvisor.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#23. Stoney’s Munchie Bar

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (21 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 1929 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45403-2309

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Waffle House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 7800 Brandt Pike, Dayton, OH 45424-2344

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Legacy Pancake House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $

– Address: 1510 N Keowee St, Dayton, OH 45404-1105

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Bob Evans

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (62 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7400 Miller Ln, Dayton, OH 45414-2442

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Bob Evans

– Rating: 3.0 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: not available

– Type of cuisine: not available

– Price: not available

– Address: 1850 E Dorothy Ln, Dayton, OH 45429

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Central Perc European Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Cafe, European

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2315 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45419-1513

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. The Original Pancake House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1516 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3804

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Cracker Barrel

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5770 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459-7003

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. First Watch

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5245 Cornerstone North Blvd, Dayton, OH 45440-2270

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Burkey Family Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: $$ – $$$

– Price: not available

– Address: 670 Shiloh Springs Rd, Dayton, OH 45415-3136

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. View 162

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 33 E 5th St Crowne Plaza Dayton, Dayton, OH 45402-2485

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Hasty Tasty Pancake House

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (78 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 3509 Linden Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-3022

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Debbie’s Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 2620 Valley Pike, Dayton, OH 45404-2605

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Scrambler Marie’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9600 Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. 416 Diner

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 416 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. The Brunch Club

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (57 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $

– Address: 601 S Main St, Dayton, OH 45402-2707

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Table 33

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 130 W 2nd St, Dayton, OH 45402-1500

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Tank’s Bar & Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (158 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $

– Address: 2033 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410-2134

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. George’s Family Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (60 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Diner

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5216 N Dixie Dr, Dayton, OH 45414-3914

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Butter Cafe

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (164 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1106 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2601

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Lily’s Dayton

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (217 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 329 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402-2909

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. First Watch

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2824 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, OH 45459-3748

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Dewberry 1850

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Bar

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1414 S Patterson Blvd, Dayton, OH 45409-2105

– Read more on Tripadvisor