Chinese food consistently ranks at the top of favorite cuisines in the U.S. year after year (often neck and neck with Mexican food as the #1 favorite). In fact, there are more than 40,000 across all 50 states.
However, most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, and many of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S., including General Tso’s chicken and chop suey.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Read on to see the most popular Chinese restaurants in your area.
#19. Asian Buffet
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6999 Miller Ln, Butler Township, OH 45414-2658
#18. China Cottage
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 1983 Shiloh Springs Rd, Trotwood, OH 45426-2025
#17. Sky Asian Cuisine
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering, OH 45440
#16. Cj Chan
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2747 W Alex Bell Rd, Moraine, OH 45459-1123
#15. Linh’s Bistro
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5532 Airway Rd, Dayton, OH 45431-1505
#14. Tsao’s Cuisine Chinese Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3989 Colonel Glenn Hwy Ste B, Fairborn, OH 45324-2099
#13. China Cottage
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3718 Willmington Pike Kettering, Kettering, OH 45459
#12. P.F. Chang’s
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2626 Miami Centersburg Road Dayton Mall, Dayton, OH
#11. China Garden Buffet
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (37 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 112 Woodman Dr, Dayton, OH 45431-1423
#10. China Dynasty
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 9142 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Dayton, OH 45458
#9. P.F. Chang’s
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2626 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459
#8. North Village Chinese Restaurant
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 137 Jasper St, Dayton, OH 45409-2840
#7. Asia Gourmet
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5518 Burkhardt Rd, Dayton, OH 45431-2148
#6. Kung Fu Noodle
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Price: $
– Address: 2801 S Dixie Dr Suite #3, Kettering, OH 45409-1535
#5. Shen’s Szechuan & Sushi
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 7580 Poe Ave, Dayton, OH 45414-2550
#4. Ginger and Spice
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1105 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2602
#3. CJ Chans
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 536 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420-1866
#2. North China
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6090 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45459-1924
#1. China Cottage
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 6290 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45459-1927
