Chinese food consistently ranks at the top of favorite cuisines in the U.S. year after year (often neck and neck with Mexican food as the #1 favorite). In fact, there are more than 40,000 across all 50 states.

However, most Chinese food you find in the U.S. is really American-Chinese food, and many of the most popular Chinese dishes were created in the U.S., including General Tso’s chicken and chop suey.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Dayton on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Read on to see the most popular Chinese restaurants in your area.

1 / 19 Tripadvisor

#19. Asian Buffet

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6999 Miller Ln, Butler Township, OH 45414-2658

– Read more on Tripadvisor

2 / 19 Tripadvisor

#18. China Cottage

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 1983 Shiloh Springs Rd, Trotwood, OH 45426-2025

– Read more on Tripadvisor

3 / 19 Tripadvisor

#17. Sky Asian Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering, OH 45440

– Read more on Tripadvisor

4 / 19 Tripadvisor

#16. Cj Chan

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2747 W Alex Bell Rd, Moraine, OH 45459-1123

– Read more on Tripadvisor

5 / 19 Tripadvisor

#15. Linh’s Bistro

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (151 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5532 Airway Rd, Dayton, OH 45431-1505

– Read more on Tripadvisor

6 / 19 Tripadvisor

#14. Tsao’s Cuisine Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3989 Colonel Glenn Hwy Ste B, Fairborn, OH 45324-2099

– Read more on Tripadvisor

7 / 19 Tripadvisor

#13. China Cottage

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (101 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3718 Willmington Pike Kettering, Kettering, OH 45459

– Read more on Tripadvisor

8 / 19 Tripadvisor

#12. P.F. Chang’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2626 Miami Centersburg Road Dayton Mall, Dayton, OH

– Read more on Tripadvisor

9 / 19 Tripadvisor

#11. China Garden Buffet

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (37 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 112 Woodman Dr, Dayton, OH 45431-1423

– Read more on Tripadvisor

10 / 19 Tripadvisor

#10. China Dynasty

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 9142 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Dayton, OH 45458

– Read more on Tripadvisor

11 / 19 Tripadvisor

#9. P.F. Chang’s

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2626 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459

– Read more on Tripadvisor

12 / 19 Tripadvisor

#8. North Village Chinese Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 137 Jasper St, Dayton, OH 45409-2840

– Read more on Tripadvisor

13/ 19 Tripadvisor

#7. Asia Gourmet

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5518 Burkhardt Rd, Dayton, OH 45431-2148

– Read more on Tripadvisor

14 / 19 Tripadvisor

#6. Kung Fu Noodle

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

– Price: $

– Address: 2801 S Dixie Dr Suite #3, Kettering, OH 45409-1535

– Read more on Tripadvisor

15 / 19 Tripadvisor

#5. Shen’s Szechuan & Sushi

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 7580 Poe Ave, Dayton, OH 45414-2550

– Read more on Tripadvisor

16 / 19 Tripadvisor

#4. Ginger and Spice

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 1105 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409-2602

– Read more on Tripadvisor

17 / 19 Tripadvisor

#3. CJ Chans

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 536 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420-1866

– Read more on Tripadvisor

18 / 19 Tripadvisor

#2. North China

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6090 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45459-1924

– Read more on Tripadvisor

19 / 19 Tripadvisor

#1. China Cottage

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 6290 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45459-1927

– Read more on Tripadvisor