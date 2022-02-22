From the moment they first set foot on campus, today’s high-school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, coaches—the list goes on and on. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields—something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.

To find the highest-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high-school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary non-degree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs in Dayton that don’t require a college degree.

#50. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $50,830

– #145 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,320)

— New Bedford, MA ($75,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,460)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul buses and trucks, or maintain and repair any type of diesel engines. Includes mechanics working primarily with automobile or marine diesel engines.

#49. Industrial machinery mechanics

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $51,240

– #291 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 870

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,350

– Employment: 385,980

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($84,180)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($84,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,580)

– Job description: Repair, install, adjust, or maintain industrial production and processing machinery or refinery and pipeline distribution systems. May also install, dismantle, or move machinery and heavy equipment according to plans.

#48. Maintenance workers, machinery

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $51,280

– #103 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,960

– Employment: 65,240

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($80,250)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($78,290)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($69,070)

– Job description: Lubricate machinery, change parts, or perform other routine machinery maintenance.

#47. Public safety telecommunicators

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $51,560

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,800

– Employment: 93,290

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,100)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($79,340)

– Job description: Operate telephone, radio, or other communication systems to receive and communicate requests for emergency assistance at 9-1-1 public safety answering points and emergency operations centers. Take information from the public and other sources regarding crimes, threats, disturbances, acts of terrorism, fires, medical emergencies, and other public safety matters. May coordinate and provide information to law enforcement and emergency response personnel. May access sensitive databases and other information sources as needed. May provide additional instructions to callers based on knowledge of and certification in law enforcement, fire, or emergency medical procedures.

#46. Postal service clerks

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $51,590

– #184 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,200

– Employment: 86,950

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Monroe, MI ($58,120)

— El Centro, CA ($58,000)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($57,330)

– Job description: Perform any combination of tasks in a United States Postal Service (USPS) post office, such as receive letters and parcels; sell postage and revenue stamps, postal cards, and stamped envelopes; fill out and sell money orders; place mail in pigeon holes of mail rack or in bags; and examine mail for correct postage. Includes postal service clerks employed by USPS contractors.

#45. Court reporters and simultaneous captioners

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $51,740

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,710

– Employment: 13,880

– Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,300)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($109,600)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($92,150)

– Job description: Use verbatim methods and equipment to capture, store, retrieve, and transcribe pretrial and trial proceedings or other information. Includes stenocaptioners who operate computerized stenographic captioning equipment to provide captions of live or prerecorded broadcasts for hearing-impaired viewers.

#44. Surveying and mapping technicians

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $51,900

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,770

– Employment: 53,370

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($86,090)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($82,010)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($79,790)

– Job description: Perform surveying and mapping duties, usually under the direction of an engineer, surveyor, cartographer, or photogrammetrist, to obtain data used for construction, mapmaking, boundary location, mining, or other purposes. May calculate mapmaking information and create maps from source data, such as surveying notes, aerial photography, satellite data, or other maps to show topographical features, political boundaries, and other features. May verify accuracy and completeness of maps.

#43. Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $51,980

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,440

– Employment: 105,400

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wausau, WI ($57,620)

— Cape Girardeau, MO-IL ($55,670)

— Canton-Massillon, OH ($55,520)

– Job description: Prepare incoming and outgoing mail for distribution for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Examine, sort, and route mail. Load, operate, and occasionally adjust and repair mail processing, sorting, and canceling machinery. Keep records of shipments, pouches, and sacks, and perform other duties related to mail handling within the postal service. Includes postal service mail sorters and processors employed by USPS contractors.

#42. Computer numerically controlled tool programmers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– #101 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,010

– Employment: 25,530

– Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,330)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($95,140)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($85,480)

– Job description: Develop programs to control machining or processing of materials by automatic machine tools, equipment, or systems. May also set up, operate, or maintain equipment.

#41. Tree trimmers and pruners

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $52,440

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $44,040

– Employment: 52,040

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($68,650)

— Grants Pass, OR ($62,310)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($61,710)

– Job description: Using sophisticated climbing and rigging techniques, cut away dead or excess branches from trees or shrubs to maintain right-of-way for roads, sidewalks, or utilities, or to improve appearance, health, and value of tree. Prune or treat trees or shrubs using handsaws, hand pruners, clippers, and power pruners. Works off the ground in the tree canopy and may use truck-mounted lifts.

#40. Brickmasons and blockmasons

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $53,030

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,420

– Employment: 59,940

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($90,610)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($90,290)

— Pittsfield, MA ($90,070)

– Job description: Lay and bind building materials, such as brick, structural tile, concrete block, cinder block, glass block, and terra-cotta block, with mortar and other substances, to construct or repair walls, partitions, arches, sewers, and other structures.

#39. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $53,120

– #116 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,400

– Employment: 50,660

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,240)

— Madison, WI ($90,020)

— Salinas, CA ($87,650)

– Job description: Install, repair, and maintain mechanical regulating and controlling devices, such as electric meters, gas regulators, thermostats, safety and flow valves, and other mechanical governors.

#38. Postal service mail carriers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $53,130

– #135 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 930

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bismarck, ND ($56,520)

— Burlington, NC ($55,750)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($55,680)

– Job description: Sort and deliver mail for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Deliver mail on established route by vehicle or on foot. Includes postal service mail carriers employed by USPS contractors.

#37. Computer user support specialists

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $53,160

– #151 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 634,820

– Entry-level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($86,350)

— Napa, CA ($78,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,670)

– Job description: Provide technical assistance to computer users. Answer questions or resolve computer problems for clients in person, via telephone, or electronically. May provide assistance concerning the use of computer hardware and software, including printing, installation, word processing, electronic mail, and operating systems.

#36. Chefs and head cooks

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $53,440

– #135 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($98,210)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($90,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($86,460)

– Job description: Direct and may participate in the preparation, seasoning, and cooking of salads, soups, fish, meats, vegetables, desserts, or other foods. May plan and price menu items, order supplies, and keep records and accounts.

#35. Food service managers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $53,560

– #251 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,610)

— Trenton, NJ ($95,640)

— Waterbury, CT ($88,100)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization or department that serves food and beverages.

#34. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $53,680

– #160 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,000

– Employment: 147,680

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($84,460)

— Fairbanks, AK ($81,920)

— Bismarck, ND ($78,350)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul mobile mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic equipment, such as cranes, bulldozers, graders, and conveyors, used in construction, logging, and mining.

#33. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $54,070

– #226 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 760

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,100)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,180)

– Job description: Provide high-level administrative support by conducting research, preparing statistical reports, and handling information requests, as well as performing routine administrative functions such as preparing correspondence, receiving visitors, arranging conference calls, and scheduling meetings. May also train and supervise lower-level clerical staff.

#32. Bailiffs

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $54,090

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,730

– Employment: 18,120

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($72,570)

— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($72,160)

— Providence-Warwick, RI-MA ($71,400)

– Job description: Maintain order in courts of law.

#31. Septic tank servicers and sewer pipe cleaners

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $54,260

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,930

– Employment: 29,880

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Joplin, MO ($71,930)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($70,340)

— Rochester, MN ($63,200)

– Job description: Clean and repair septic tanks, sewer lines, or drains. May patch walls and partitions of tank, replace damaged drain tile, or repair breaks in underground piping.

#30. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $55,210

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,420

– Employment: 22,640

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oklahoma City, OK ($76,240)

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($75,500)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($75,140)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of agricultural, forestry, aquacultural, and related workers.

#29. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $55,950

– #159 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 710

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,100)

— Fairbanks, AK ($94,280)

— Kankakee, IL ($93,420)

– Job description: Assemble, install, alter, and repair pipelines or pipe systems that carry water, steam, air, or other liquids or gases. May install heating and cooling equipment and mechanical control systems. Includes sprinkler fitters.

#28. Advertising sales agents

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $56,610

– #112 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,040

– Employment: 110,040

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,850)

— Winston-Salem, NC ($104,930)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,370)

– Job description: Sell or solicit advertising space, time, or media in publications, signage, TV, radio, or Internet establishments or public spaces.

#27. Surgical technologists

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $56,650

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,510

– Employment: 107,400

– Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,230)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($74,080)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($73,460)

– Job description: Assist in operations, under the supervision of surgeons, registered nurses, or other surgical personnel. May help set up operating room, prepare and transport patients for surgery, adjust lights and equipment, pass instruments and other supplies to surgeons and surgeons’ assistants, hold retractors, cut sutures, and help count sponges, needles, supplies, and instruments.

#26. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $57,500

– #171 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,750

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($78,770)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,820)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of clerical and administrative support workers.

#25. Structural iron and steel workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $57,870

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,650

– Employment: 71,490

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,360)

— Rockford, IL ($90,160)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,740)

– Job description: Raise, place, and unite iron or steel girders, columns, and other structural members to form completed structures or structural frameworks. May erect metal storage tanks and assemble prefabricated metal buildings.

#24. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $58,250

– #75 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,170

– Employment: 29,550

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,910)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,970)

— Springfield, IL ($102,660)

– Job description: Operate or maintain stationary engines, boilers, or other mechanical equipment to provide utilities for buildings or industrial processes. Operate equipment such as steam engines, generators, motors, turbines, and steam boilers.

#23. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $58,400

– #131 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,040

– Employment: 128,300

– Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($95,680)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($89,710)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($87,830)

– Job description: Diagnose, adjust, repair, or overhaul aircraft engines and assemblies, such as hydraulic and pneumatic systems.

#22. Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $60,420

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,950

– Employment: 54,960

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salem, OR ($73,530)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($71,970)

— Greeley, CO ($71,560)

– Job description: Search real estate records, examine titles, or summarize pertinent legal or insurance documents or details for a variety of purposes. May compile lists of mortgages, contracts, and other instruments pertaining to titles by searching public and private records for law firms, real estate agencies, or title insurance companies.

#21. Sheet metal workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $61,560

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,320

– Employment: 128,220

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($132,900)

— Kankakee, IL ($91,140)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($87,030)

– Job description: Fabricate, assemble, install, and repair sheet metal products and equipment, such as ducts, control boxes, drainpipes, and furnace casings. Work may involve any of the following: setting up and operating fabricating machines to cut, bend, and straighten sheet metal; shaping metal over anvils, blocks, or forms using hammer; operating soldering and welding equipment to join sheet metal parts; or inspecting, assembling, and smoothing seams and joints of burred surfaces. Includes sheet metal duct installers who install prefabricated sheet metal ducts used for heating, air conditioning, or other purposes.

#20. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $64,560

– #171 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $74,410

– Employment: 114,930

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($114,820)

— Redding, CA ($112,850)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,810)

– Job description: Install or repair cables or wires used in electrical power or distribution systems. May erect poles and light or heavy-duty transmission towers.

#19. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $64,880

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,040

– Employment: 103,730

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($85,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($77,260)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($76,940)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in landscaping or groundskeeping activities. Work may involve reviewing contracts to ascertain service, machine, and workforce requirements; answering inquiries from potential customers regarding methods, material, and price ranges; and preparing estimates according to labor, material, and machine costs.

#18. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $65,360

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,350

– Employment: 55,200

– Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,510)

— Jackson, TN ($92,200)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,640)

– Job description: Repair, test, adjust, or install electronic equipment, such as industrial controls, transmitters, and antennas.

#17. Construction and building inspectors

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $65,990

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,920)

— Salinas, CA ($98,360)

– Job description: Inspect structures using engineering skills to determine structural soundness and compliance with specifications, building codes, and other regulations. Inspections may be general in nature or may be limited to a specific area, such as electrical systems or plumbing.

#16. Electrical and electronics installers and repairers, transportation equipment

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $66,980

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,440

– Employment: 10,390

– Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($102,210)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($89,680)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($81,550)

– Job description: Install, adjust, or maintain mobile electronics communication equipment, including sound, sonar, security, navigation, and surveillance systems on trains, watercraft, or other mobile equipment.

#15. Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $67,420

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,980

– Employment: 190,510

– Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Elmira, NY ($94,280)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($92,920)

— Fairbanks, AK ($87,940)

– Job description: Install, set up, rearrange, or remove switching, distribution, routing, and dialing equipment used in central offices or headends. Service or repair telephone, cable television, Internet, and other communications equipment on customers’ property. May install communications equipment or communications wiring in buildings.

#14. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $68,200

– #185 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 920

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,870)

— Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA ($103,930)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($100,620)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of construction or extraction workers

#13. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $68,810

– #114 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($101,930)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,590)

— Longview, WA ($99,590)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of production and operating workers, such as inspectors, precision workers, machine setters and operators, assemblers, fabricators, and plant and system operators. Excludes team or work leaders.

#12. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $69,290

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,100

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($115,620)

— Lawrence, KS ($97,910)

— Boulder, CO ($94,870)

– Job description: Sell services to individuals or businesses. May describe options or resolve client problems.

#11. Insurance sales agents

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $69,720

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 940

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,540)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($105,840)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($105,190)

– Job description: Sell life, property, casualty, health, automotive, or other types of insurance. May refer clients to independent brokers, work as an independent broker, or be employed by an insurance company.

#10. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $70,170

– #147 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,980

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Danbury, CT ($112,810)

— Napa, CA ($101,850)

— Santa Fe, NM ($93,680)

– Job description: Sell goods for wholesalers or manufacturers to businesses or groups of individuals. Work requires substantial knowledge of items sold.

#9. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $70,760

– #181 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,680)

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,810)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate the activities of mechanics, installers, and repairers. May also advise customers on recommended services. Excludes team or work leaders.

#8. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $71,600

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($97,980)

— Waterbury, CT ($92,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($88,750)

– Job description: Review settled claims to determine that payments and settlements are made in accordance with company practices and procedures. Confer with legal counsel on claims requiring litigation. May also settle insurance claims.

#7. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $77,360

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($117,770)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($113,800)

— Boulder, CO ($107,230)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the selling, buying, leasing, or governance activities of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate properties. Includes managers of homeowner and condominium associations, rented or leased housing units, buildings, or land (including rights-of-way).

#6. Transportation inspectors

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $80,040

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 27,360

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($119,270)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($117,900)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($104,370)

– Job description: Inspect equipment or goods in connection with the safe transport of cargo or people. Includes rail transportation inspectors, such as freight inspectors, rail inspectors, and other inspectors of transportation vehicles not elsewhere classified.

#5. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $80,240

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($124,150)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($122,460)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($119,130)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of sales workers other than retail sales workers. May perform duties such as budgeting, accounting, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

#4. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $80,450

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,170

– Employment: 69,000

– Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($187,890)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($181,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($176,050)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of workers engaged in firefighting and fire prevention and control.

#3. Detectives and criminal investigators

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $94,310

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,380)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($127,090)

— Anchorage, AK ($126,530)

– Job description: Conduct investigations related to suspected violations of federal, state, or local laws to prevent or solve crimes.

#2. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $94,700

– #120 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.

#1. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $120,370

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($163,580)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($137,680)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($136,410)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate transportation, storage, or distribution activities in accordance with organizational policies and applicable government laws or regulations. Includes logistics managers.