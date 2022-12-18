Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Dayton, OH metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.
#30. Surveyors
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $67,920
– #99 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,880
– Employment: 46,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,360)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,740)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($103,260)
#29. Computer programmers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $69,600
– #282 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 340
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,650
– Employment: 152,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)
— Dalton, GA ($123,500)
#28. Web developers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $71,940
– #106 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,320
– Employment: 84,820
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,430)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($111,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($110,880)
#27. Web and digital interface designers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $72,650
– #73 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,460
– Employment: 82,380
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($144,720)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,760)
#26. Software quality assurance analysts and testers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $76,950
– #170 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 560
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,710
– Employment: 190,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)
#25. Architects, except landscape and naval
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $81,780
– #155 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,900
– Employment: 100,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)
— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)
#24. Data scientists
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $82,210
– #139 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 230
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,660
– Employment: 105,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)
#23. Statisticians
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $83,300
– #57 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,450
– Employment: 31,370
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,860)
#22. Network and computer systems administrators
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $84,050
– #142 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,110
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,250
– Employment: 316,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)
#21. Mechanical engineers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $87,020
– #229 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,280
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)
#20. Civil engineers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $87,730
– #220 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 540
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
#19. Industrial engineers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $88,040
– #228 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,260
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170)
#18. Database administrators
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $88,300
– #107 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,550
– Employment: 85,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)
#17. Cartographers and photogrammetrists
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $92,440
– #4 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,510
– Employment: 12,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($104,570)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,720)
#16. Computer systems analysts
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $94,050
– #120 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,720
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)
#15. Environmental engineers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $94,520
– #100 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,220
– Employment: 42,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)
#14. Electrical engineers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $97,590
– #220 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 540
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
#13. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $98,010
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,020
– Employment: 17,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)
#12. Operations research analysts
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $98,460
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 440
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,830
– Employment: 98,700
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)
#11. Software developers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $99,020
– #233 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,930
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
#10. Information security analysts
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $99,980
– #99 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 480
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– Employment: 157,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
#9. Computer network architects
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $103,640
– #163 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
#8. Computer hardware engineers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $104,490
– #72 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,230
– Employment: 73,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)
#7. Database architects
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $106,180
– #76 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 50,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)
#6. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $110,230
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,700
– Employment: 22,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)
#5. Electronics engineers, except computer
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $112,420
– #50 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,120
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
#4. Aerospace engineers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $113,120
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,970
– Employment: 56,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)
— Boulder, CO ($148,990)
#3. Chemical engineers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $113,130
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 24,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)
#2. Computer and information research scientists
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $113,510
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,650
– Employment: 30,840
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)
#1. Materials engineers
Dayton, OH
– Annual mean salary: $116,130
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,950
– Employment: 21,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($135,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)