Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Dayton, OH metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.

1 / 30 Bureau of Land Management // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Surveyors

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $67,920

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,880

– Employment: 46,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,740)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($103,260)

2 / 30 PIYAWAT WONGOPASS // Shutterstock

#29. Computer programmers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $69,600

– #282 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,650

– Employment: 152,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)

— Dalton, GA ($123,500)

3 / 30 Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

#28. Web developers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $71,940

– #106 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 84,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,430)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($111,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($110,880)

4 / 30 Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#27. Web and digital interface designers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $72,650

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,460

– Employment: 82,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($144,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,760)

5 / 30 Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#26. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $76,950

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,710

– Employment: 190,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)

6 / 30 Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#25. Architects, except landscape and naval

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $81,780

– #155 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,900

– Employment: 100,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)

7 / 30 Chaay_Tee // Shutterstock

#24. Data scientists

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $82,210

– #139 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,660

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)

8 / 30 Canva

#23. Statisticians

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $83,300

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,450

– Employment: 31,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,860)

9 / 30 Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#22. Network and computer systems administrators

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $84,050

– #142 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

10 / 30 Canva

#21. Mechanical engineers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $87,020

– #229 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,280

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

11 / 30 Canva

#20. Civil engineers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $87,730

– #220 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

12 / 30 Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#19. Industrial engineers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $88,040

– #228 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,260

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

13 / 30 Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#18. Database administrators

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $88,300

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,550

– Employment: 85,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)

14 / 30 Francesco Scatena // Shutterstock

#17. Cartographers and photogrammetrists

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $92,440

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,510

– Employment: 12,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($104,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,720)

15 / 30 Canva

#16. Computer systems analysts

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $94,050

– #120 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,720

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

16 / 30 Canva

#15. Environmental engineers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $94,520

– #100 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,220

– Employment: 42,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)

17 / 30 Canva

#14. Electrical engineers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $97,590

– #220 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

18 / 30 Reeta Asmai // UC Davis

#13. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $98,010

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,020

– Employment: 17,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)

19 / 30 PR Image Factory // Shutterstock

#12. Operations research analysts

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $98,460

– #31 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,830

– Employment: 98,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)

20 / 30 Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#11. Software developers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $99,020

– #233 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,930

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

21 / 30 EU2017EE // Flickr

#10. Information security analysts

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $99,980

– #99 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

22 / 30 IBM Research // Flickr

#9. Computer network architects

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $103,640

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

23 / 30 SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#8. Computer hardware engineers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $104,490

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,230

– Employment: 73,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)

24 / 30 Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#7. Database architects

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $106,180

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 50,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)

25 / 30 Canva

#6. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $110,230

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,700

– Employment: 22,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)

26 / 30 BDUK fibre // flickr

#5. Electronics engineers, except computer

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $112,420

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,120

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)

27 / 30 IBM Research // Flickr

#4. Aerospace engineers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $113,120

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,040

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,970

– Employment: 56,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)

— Boulder, CO ($148,990)

28 / 30 Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy

#3. Chemical engineers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $113,130

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 24,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

29 / 30 Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#2. Computer and information research scientists

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $113,510

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,650

– Employment: 30,840

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)

30 / 30 Canva

#1. Materials engineers

Dayton, OH

– Annual mean salary: $116,130

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,950

– Employment: 21,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($135,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)