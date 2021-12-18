Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Ohio from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb. Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

Carrie Coon

– Born: Copley, Ohio, USA (1/24/1981)

– Known for:

— Margo Dunne in “Gone Girl” (2014)

— Proxima Midnight in “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018)

— Meg Greenfield in “The Post” (2017)

Halle Berry

– Born: Cleveland, Ohio, USA (8/14/1966)

– Known for:

— Patience Phillips / Catwoman in “Catwoman” (2004)

— Miranda Grey in “Gothika” (2003)

— Jinx Johnson in “Die Another Day” (2002)

Beverly D’Angelo

– Born: Columbus, Ohio, USA (11/15/1951)

– Known for:

— Ellen Griswold in “National Lampoon’s Vacation” (1983)

— Ellen in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)

— Doris in “American History X” (1998)

Adrianne Palicki

– Born: Toledo, Ohio, USA (5/6/1983)

– Known for:

— Jaye in “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” (2013)

— Ms. Perkins in “John Wick” (2014)

— Charlie in “Legion” (2010)

Isabela Merced

– Born: Cleveland, Ohio, USA (7/10/2001)

– Known for:

— Izabella in “Transformers: The Last Knight” (2017)

— Lizzy in “Instant Family” (2018)

— Dora in “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” (2019)

Maggie Grace

– Born: Columbus, Ohio, USA (9/21/1983)

– Known for:

— Emilie Warnock in “Lockout” (2012)

— Kim Mills in “Taken 3” (2014)

— Kim in “Taken” (2008)

Danielle Nicolet

– Born: Ashtabula, Ohio, USA (11/24/1973)

– Known for:

— Maggie in “Central Intelligence” (2016)

— Jenna in “Born Again Virgin” (2015-2016)

— Cecile Horton in “The Flash” (2015-2021)

Rachael Harris

– Born: Worthington, Ohio, USA (1/12/1968)

– Known for:

— Melissa in “The Hangover” (2009)

— Susan Heffley in “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” (2010)

— Linda Martin / Gertie in “Lucifer” (2016-2021)

Sarah Jessica Parker

– Born: Nelsonville, Ohio, USA (3/25/1965)

– Known for:

— Carrie Bradshaw in “Sex and the City” (1998-2004)

— Carrie Bradshaw in “Sex and the City 2” (2010)

— Carrie Bradshaw in “Sex and the City” (2008)

Teri Garr

– Born: Lakewood, Ohio, USA (12/11/1947)

– Known for:

— Ronnie Neary in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (1977)

— Sandy in “Tootsie” (1982)

— Inga in “Young Frankenstein” (1974)

Katie Holmes

– Born: Toledo, Ohio, USA (12/18/1978)

– Known for:

— Rachel Dawes in “Batman Begins” (2005)

— Erin in “Jack and Jill” (2011)

— Rachel Wagner in “Disturbing Behavior” (1998)

Vanessa Bayer

– Born: Cleveland, Ohio, USA (11/14/1981)

– Known for:

— Nikki in “Trainwreck” (2015)

— Allison in “Office Christmas Party” (2016)

Margaret Hamilton

– Born: Cleveland, Ohio, USA (12/9/1902)

– Died: 5/16/1985

– Known for:

— Miss Gulch / The Wicked Witch of the West in “The Wizard of Oz” (1939)

— Elaine Zacharides in “13 Ghosts” (1960)

— Daphne Heap in “Brewster McCloud” (1970)

Vera-Ellen

– Born: Norwood, Ohio, USA (2/16/1921)

– Died: 8/30/1981

– Known for:

— Judy Haynes in “White Christmas” (1954)

— Ivy Smith in “On the Town” (1949)

— Princess Maria in “Call Me Madam” (1953)

Amy Yasbeck

– Born: Cincinnati, Ohio, USA (9/12/1962)

– Known for:

— Peggy Brandt in “The Mask” (1994)

— Marian in “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” (1993)

— Elizabeth Stuckey in “Pretty Woman” (1990)

Anne Heche

– Born: Aurora, Ohio, USA (5/25/1969)

– Known for:

— Robin Monroe in “Six Days Seven Nights” (1998)

— Maggie in “Donnie Brasco” (1997)

— Winifred Ames in “Wag the Dog” (1997)

Debra Winger

– Born: Cleveland Heights, Ohio, USA (5/16/1955)

– Known for:

— Emma Horton in “Terms of Endearment” (1983)

— Abby in “Rachel Getting Married” (2008)

— Paula Pokrifki in “An Officer and a Gentleman” (1982)

Lili Reinhart

– Born: Cleveland, Ohio, USA (9/13/1996)

– Known for:

— Betty Cooper / Teen Alice Smith in “Riverdale” (2017-2021)

— Vicki in “The Kings of Summer” (2013)

— Grace Town in “Chemical Hearts” (2020)

Carol Kane

– Born: Cleveland, Ohio, USA (6/18/1952)

– Known for:

— Valerie in “The Princess Bride” (1987)

— Granny in “Addams Family Values” (1993)

— Helga in “The Pacifier” (2005)

Alana De La Garza

– Born: Columbus, Ohio, USA (6/18/1976)

– Known for:

— A.D.A. Connie Rubirosa in “Law & Order” (2006-2010)

— Sophia in “Mr. Fix It” (2006)

— Marisol Delko / Marisol Delko Caine in “CSI: Miami” (2005-2011)

Anna Gunn

– Born: Cleveland, Ohio, USA (8/11/1968)

– Known for:

— Skyler White in “Breaking Bad” (2008-2013)

— Elizabeth Davis in “Sully” (2016)

— Naomi Bishop in “Equity” (2016)

Alyson Stoner

– Born: Toledo, Ohio, USA (8/11/1993)

– Known for:

— Isabella Garcia-Shapiro / Jenny Brown / Additional Voices / Good Witch / Isabel the Water Sprite / Isabella / Isabelock / Princess Isabella / The Rainbow in “Phineas and Ferb” (2007-2015)

— Camille in “Step Up” (2006)

— Sarah Baker in “Cheaper by the Dozen” (2003)

Jean Peters

– Born: Canton, Ohio, USA (10/15/1926)

– Died: 10/13/2000

– Known for:

— Candy in “Pickup on South Street” (1953)

— Anita Hutchins in “Three Coins in the Fountain” (1954)

— Josefa Zapata in “Viva Zapata!” (1952)

Monica Potter

– Born: Cleveland, Ohio, USA (6/30/1971)

– Known for:

— Emma in “The Last House on the Left” (2009)

— Carin in “Patch Adams” (1998)

— Alison Gordon in “Saw” (2004)

Patricia Heaton

– Born: Bay Village, Ohio, USA (3/4/1958)

– Known for:

— Debra Barone in “Everybody Loves Raymond” (1996-2005)

— Brie in “Beethoven” (1992)

— Woman Fan in “Space Jam” (1996)

Brooklyn Decker

– Born: Kettering, Ohio, USA (4/12/1987)

– Known for:

— Palmer in “Just Go with It” (2011)

— Sam in “Battleship” (2012)

— Skyler in “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” (2012)

Sumalee Montano

– Born: Columbus, Ohio, USA (8/3/1972)

– Known for:

— Voice on Radio in “10 Cloverfield Lane” (2016)

— Inoue Sato in “The Lost Symbol” (2021)

— Dr. Gail Jasper in “This Is Us” (2018)

Catherine Bach

– Born: Warren, Ohio, USA (3/1/1954)

– Known for:

— Daisy Duke / Dixie Duke in “The Dukes of Hazzard” (1979-1985)

— Daisy in “You Again” (2010)

— Melody in “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot” (1974)

Laura Bell Bundy

– Born: Euclid, Ohio, USA (4/10/1981)

– Known for:

— Young Sarah in “Jumanji” (1995)

— Sweetheart in “Dreamgirls” (2006)

— Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde: The Musical” (2007)

Molly Shannon

– Born: Shaker Heights, Ohio, USA (9/16/1964)

– Known for:

— Mary Katherine Gallagher in “Superstar” (1999)

— Anita in “Never Been Kissed” (1999)

— Joanne in “Other People” (2016)

Dana DeLorenzo

– Born: Youngstown, Ohio, USA (1/1/1983)

– Known for:

— Kelly Maxwell in “Ash vs Evil Dead” (2015-2018)

— Claire in “The Mad Ones” (2017)

— Karen’s Mom in “Will & Grace” (2018)

Yvette Nicole Brown

– Born: East Cleveland, Ohio, USA (8/12/1971)

– Known for:

— Shirley Bennett / Three Kids in “Community” (2009-2015)

— S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent in “Avengers: Endgame” (2019)

— Rhodesia in “Repo Men” (2010)

Carmen Electra

– Born: Sharonville, Ohio, USA (4/20/1972)

– Known for:

— Holly in “Scary Movie 4” (2006)

— Queen Margo in “Meet the Spartans” (2008)

— Drew in “Scary Movie” (2000)

Kathryn Morris

– Born: Cincinnati, Ohio, USA (1/28/1969)

– Known for:

— Lara Clarke in “Minority Report” (2002)

— Sara Moore in “Mindhunters” (2004)

— Lilly Rush in “Cold Case” (2003-2010)

A.J. Langer

– Born: Columbus, Ohio, USA (5/22/1974)

– Known for:

— Rayanne Graff in “My So-Called Life” (1994-1995)

— Erica Warner in “Private Practice” (2011-2012)

— Annie Bernstein-Flynn in “Three Sisters” (2001-2002)

Julie Hagerty

– Born: Cincinnati, Ohio, USA (6/15/1955)

– Known for:

— Julie Brody in “Freddy Got Fingered” (2001)

— Elaine Dickinson in “Airplane!” (1980)

— Sandra in “Marriage Story” (2019)

Vicki Lewis

– Born: Cincinnati, Ohio, USA (3/17/1960)

– Known for:

— Deb / Flo in “Finding Nemo” (2003)

— April Smuntz in “Mousehunt” (1997)

— Dr. Elsie Chapman in “Godzilla” (1998)

Floriana Lima

– Born: Cincinnati, Ohio, USA (3/26/1981)

– Known for:

— Krista Dumont in “The Punisher” (2019)

— Maggie Sawyer in “Supergirl” (2016-2017)

— Miranda Riggs in “Lethal Weapon” (2016-2018)

Doris Day

– Born: Cincinnati, Ohio, USA (4/3/1922)

– Died: 5/13/2019

– Known for:

— Ruth Etting in “Love Me or Leave Me” (1955)

— Jan Morrow in “Pillow Talk” (1959)

— Calamity Jane in “Calamity Jane” (1953)

Eleanor Parker

– Born: Cedarville, Ohio, USA (6/26/1922)

– Died: 12/9/2013

– Known for:

— The Baroness in “The Sound of Music” (1965)

— Marie Allen in “Caged” (1950)

— Mary McLeod in “Detective Story” (1951)

Majel Barrett

– Born: Cleveland, Ohio, USA (2/23/1932)

– Died: 12/18/2008

– Known for:

— Computer in “Star Trek: First Contact” (1996)

— Miss Carrie in “Westworld” (1973)

— Computer in “Star Trek: Generations” (1994)

Gates McFadden

– Born: Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, USA (3/2/1949)

– Known for:

— Beverly in “Star Trek: First Contact” (1996)

— Beverly Crusher in “Star Trek: Insurrection” (1998)

— Beverly in “Star Trek: Generations” (1994)

Natalie Knepp

– Born: Aurora, Ohio, USA (4/14/1983)

– Known for:

— Rachel in “A Joyous Christmas” (2017)

— Samantha in “Sam” (2017)

— Eugenia Bankhead in “Z: The Beginning of Everything” (2017)

Miriam Flynn

– Born: Cleveland, Ohio, USA (6/18/1951)

– Known for:

— Maa in “Babe” (1995)

— Cousin Catherine in “National Lampoon’s Vacation” (1983)

— Cousin Catherine Johnson in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)

Sherri Saum

– Born: Dayton, Ohio, USA (10/1/1974)

– Known for:

— Vanessa Hart in “Sunset Beach” (1997-1999)

— Candace in “Finding Home” (2003)

— Lydia Wyatt in “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” (2006)

Diana Hyland

– Born: Cleveland Heights, Ohio, USA (1/25/1936)

– Died: 3/27/1977

– Known for:

— Mickey Lubitch in “The Boy in the Plastic Bubble” (1976)

— Laurel Peachey in “Burke’s Law” (1965)

— Liza Laurents in “Alcoa Premiere” (1962)

Melina Kanakaredes

– Born: Akron, Ohio, USA (4/23/1967)

– Known for:

— Dr. Sydney Hansen in “Providence” (1999-2002)

— Stella Bonasera in “CSI: NY” (2004-2010)

— Nicolette Karas in “15 Minutes” (2001)

Andrea Thompson

– Born: Dayton, Ohio, USA (1/6/1960)

– Known for:

— Det. Jill Kirkendall in “NYPD Blue” (1996-2000)

— Hooker in “Wall Street” (1987)

— Talia Winters in “Babylon 5” (1994-1995)

Michelle Burke

– Born: Defiance, Ohio, USA (11/30/1970)

– Known for:

— Jodi in “Dazed and Confused” (1993)

— Connie Conehead in “Coneheads” (1993)

— Nikki Reese in “Major League II” (1994)