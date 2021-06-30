Counties with the worst commutes in Ohio

Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Ohio using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Warren County

– Average commute time: 25.8 minutes
— #1,087 longest among all counties nationwide
— 8.9% longer than state average
— 6.5% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 9.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 55.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.6%), carpooled (6.2%), walked (0.8%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (6.4%)

Mike Sharp // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Ross County

– Average commute time: 25.8 minutes
— #1,087 longest among all counties nationwide
— 8.9% longer than state average
— 6.5% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 30.2%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.7%), carpooled (10.1%), walked (1.3%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (2.6%)

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Madison County

– Average commute time: 26.1 minutes
— #1,031 longest among all counties nationwide
— 10.1% longer than state average
— 5.4% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 56.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.4%), carpooled (7.5%), walked (1%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (3.9%)

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Delaware County

– Average commute time: 26.2 minutes
— #1,012 longest among all counties nationwide
— 10.5% longer than state average
— 5.1% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 8.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 54.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.5%), carpooled (5.1%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (8.3%)

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Licking County

– Average commute time: 26.2 minutes
— #1,012 longest among all counties nationwide
— 10.5% longer than state average
— 5.1% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 42.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.9%), carpooled (7.4%), walked (2.2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.6%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Jackson County

– Average commute time: 26.3 minutes
— #992 longest among all counties nationwide
— 11.0% longer than state average
— 4.7% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 34.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.3%), carpooled (8.4%), walked (3.8%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (2.2%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Preble County

– Average commute time: 26.5 minutes
— #954 longest among all counties nationwide
— 11.8% longer than state average
— 4.0% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 43.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.1%), carpooled (8%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3.3%)

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Fayette County

– Average commute time: 26.5 minutes
— #954 longest among all counties nationwide
— 11.8% longer than state average
— 4.0% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 38%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.1%), carpooled (8.5%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (2.8%)

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Clinton County

– Average commute time: 26.7 minutes
— #916 longest among all counties nationwide
— 12.7% longer than state average
— 3.3% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.2%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 39%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.4%), carpooled (7.8%), walked (2.9%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (3.7%)

Mark Spearman from Newark, Ohio, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Knox County

– Average commute time: 26.8 minutes
— #903 longest among all counties nationwide
— 13.1% longer than state average
— 2.9% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 33.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.5%), carpooled (9.8%), walked (4.4%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (5.4%)

Brenda // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Medina County

– Average commute time: 27.3 minutes
— #815 longest among all counties nationwide
— 15.2% longer than state average
— 1.1% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 52.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (86.9%), carpooled (5.6%), walked (0.9%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (5%)

Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Clermont County

– Average commute time: 28 minutes
— #699 longest among all counties nationwide
— 18.1% longer than state average
— 1.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 51.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.3%), carpooled (8.2%), walked (1.2%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (5.3%)

Andre Carrotflower // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Geauga County

– Average commute time: 28.1 minutes
— #685 longest among all counties nationwide
— 18.6% longer than state average
— 1.8% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.2%
– Worked outside county of residence: 53.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.4%), carpooled (9.1%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (7.7%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Carroll County

– Average commute time: 28.4 minutes
— #642 longest among all counties nationwide
— 19.8% longer than state average
— 2.9% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 51.7%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.2%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (3.5%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (3.7%)

Analogue Kid // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Pickaway County

– Average commute time: 28.9 minutes
— #577 longest among all counties nationwide
— 21.9% longer than state average
— 4.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.5%
– Worked outside county of residence: 63.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.2%), carpooled (10%), walked (1.3%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (2.8%)

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Fairfield County

– Average commute time: 28.9 minutes
— #577 longest among all counties nationwide
— 21.9% longer than state average
— 4.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 14.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 57.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.2%), carpooled (8.6%), walked (1.3%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (4.4%)

Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Highland County

– Average commute time: 28.9 minutes
— #577 longest among all counties nationwide
— 21.9% longer than state average
— 4.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.1%
– Worked outside county of residence: 46.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.1%), carpooled (10.3%), walked (2.5%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (3.9%)

Kurt Tarvis // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Gallia County

– Average commute time: 29.1 minutes
— #548 longest among all counties nationwide
— 22.8% longer than state average
— 5.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.1%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 14.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.8%), carpooled (4.6%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.4%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Pike County

– Average commute time: 29.4 minutes
— #507 longest among all counties nationwide
— 24.1% longer than state average
— 6.5% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.3%
– Worked outside county of residence: 39.6%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.3%), carpooled (9.2%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (3.4%)

Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Harrison County

– Average commute time: 30.3 minutes
— #418 longest among all counties nationwide
— 27.8% longer than state average
— 9.8% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 43.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85%), carpooled (6.8%), walked (2.8%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4.2%)

dankeck // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Hocking County

– Average commute time: 30.4 minutes
— #406 longest among all counties nationwide
— 28.3% longer than state average
— 10.1% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.6%
– Worked outside county of residence: 48.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.6%), carpooled (8.8%), walked (1.6%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (3.8%)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Noble County

– Average commute time: 30.5 minutes
— #396 longest among all counties nationwide
— 28.7% longer than state average
— 10.5% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.3%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 53.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.9%), carpooled (10.6%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (3.2%)

Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Perry County

– Average commute time: 30.9 minutes
— #351 longest among all counties nationwide
— 30.4% longer than state average
— 12.0% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 23.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 63.1%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (85.1%), carpooled (10.3%), walked (1.3%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (1.7%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Vinton County

– Average commute time: 30.9 minutes
— #351 longest among all counties nationwide
— 30.4% longer than state average
— 12.0% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 6.5%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 58.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (84.4%), carpooled (8.9%), walked (1.9%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (3.4%)

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Morrow County

– Average commute time: 31.1 minutes
— #334 longest among all counties nationwide
— 31.2% longer than state average
— 12.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.8%
– Worked outside county of residence: 64.3%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.6%), carpooled (7.7%), walked (1.8%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (4.6%)

Bwsmith84// Wikimedia Commons

#5. Monroe County

– Average commute time: 33.3 minutes
— #180 longest among all counties nationwide
— 40.5% longer than state average
— 20.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.4%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.7%
– Worked outside county of residence: 23.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (87.4%), carpooled (7.8%), walked (2.4%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (1.3%)

Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Meigs County

– Average commute time: 33.6 minutes
— #160 longest among all counties nationwide
— 41.8% longer than state average
— 21.7% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 7.0%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 37.5%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.8%), carpooled (11%), walked (1.1%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (4%)

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Morgan County

– Average commute time: 34.9 minutes
— #106 longest among all counties nationwide
— 47.3% longer than state average
— 26.4% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 8.9%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 22.0%
– Worked outside county of residence: 45.9%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (83.3%), carpooled (10.4%), walked (1.5%), public transportation (0.4%), worked from home (3.4%)

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Brown County

– Average commute time: 35.2 minutes
— #95 longest among all counties nationwide
— 48.5% longer than state average
— 27.5% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.8%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 24.4%
– Worked outside county of residence: 58.4%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.2%), carpooled (10.4%), walked (1.7%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5.7%)

Aesopposea // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Adams County

– Average commute time: 36.6 minutes
— #62 longest among all counties nationwide
— 54.4% longer than state average
— 32.6% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 9.1%
– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.9%
– Worked outside county of residence: 35.8%
– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.6%), carpooled (12.1%), walked (1.4%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (4.5%)

