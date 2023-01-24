As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They’ve also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk, or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security’s National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Ohio. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

#50. Huron County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 39.3 (23 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,947,191 people (4,655,703 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 1

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#49. Jefferson County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 39.6 (26 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,670,008 people (5,689,259 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 2

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#48. Tuscarawas County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 40.8 (38 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,297,941 people (8,649,410 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 4

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#47. Harrison County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 41.0 (6 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,042,207 people (1,468,472 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#46. Richland County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 41.8 (52 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,380,466 people (17,904,255 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 1

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2

#45. Summit County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 42.2 (228 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,363,591 people (50,616,482 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 22

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 8

#44. Hocking County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 42.6 (12 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,827,161 people (3,896,494 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 2

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2

#43. Muskingum County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 42.9 (37 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,267,019 people (8,001,700 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#42. Ross County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 44.0 (34 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,314,226 people (7,191,048 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 6

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0



#41. Fairfield County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 45.0 (71 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,101,117 people (15,921,582 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 3

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#40. Wyandot County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 45.6 (10 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,354,160 people (3,367,628 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

#39. Sandusky County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 47.4 (28 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,078,889 people (8,308,375 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 2

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#38. Gallia County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 47.7 (14 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 9,831,908 people (2,887,533 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 1

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

#37. Washington County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 48.4 (29 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,653,740 people (6,985,485 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 2

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2

#36. Pickaway County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 49.6 (29 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,363,743 people (6,643,017 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 4

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#35. Madison County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 50.1 (22 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,100,501 people (4,878,337 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 5

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#34. Columbiana County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 51.8 (53 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,026,552 people (13,330,201 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 7

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

#33. Fayette County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 51.9 (15 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,107,547 people (3,209,748 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 5

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#32. Lorain County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 52.0 (162 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,941,636 people (34,109,129 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 4

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#31. Stark County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 52.3 (196 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,417,373 people (42,782,268 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 18

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

#30. Portage County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 52.5 (85 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,952,114 people (19,350,114 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 7

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#29. Marion County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 53.4 (35 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,427,166 people (6,831,358 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 7

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#28. Clark County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 54.4 (74 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,429,325 people (18,268,180 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#27. Erie County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 55.6 (42 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,663,055 people (8,812,604 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 2

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#26. Morrow County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 57.3 (20 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,661,905 people (4,069,072 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#25. Allen County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 57.6 (59 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 11,675,054 people (11,962,494 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 3

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#24. Meigs County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 58.1 (13 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,521,448 people (4,588,801 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2

#23. Wayne County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 60.8 (71 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 12,351,707 people (14,433,958 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 8

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#22. Athens County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 62.0 (39 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,927,583 people (9,394,376 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 6

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2

#21. Crawford County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 62.0 (26 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 19,228,558 people (8,064,265 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#20. Shelby County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 62.1 (30 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,402,362 people (6,957,349 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 4

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#19. Medina County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 63.9 (116 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 16,443,579 people (29,836,546 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 15

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#18. Champaign County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 64.6 (25 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,965,647 people (6,175,193 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 2

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#17. Williams County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 64.8 (24 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,769,073 people (5,838,657 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 5

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#16. Logan County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 65.2 (30 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,828,989 people (7,280,860 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 3

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#15. Mahoning County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 66.8 (153 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 13,846,282 people (31,714,077 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

#14. Auglaize County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 69.1 (32 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 17,129,113 people (7,927,696 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 7

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#13. Holmes County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 70.2 (31 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,248,628 people (8,059,689 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 2

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

#12. Miami County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 70.4 (76 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,223,883 people (16,426,418 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 7

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

#11. Ashland County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 77.9 (41 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 17,137,041 people (9,024,023 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 9

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#10. Union County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 84.2 (52 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 26,176,830 people (16,169,166 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 3

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

#9. Ottawa County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 86.5 (35 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 18,682,608 people (7,562,533 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#8. Vinton County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 93.4 (12 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 31,414,736 people (4,037,736 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 4

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#7. Darke County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 94.5 (49 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,343,159 people (11,064,080 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 4

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 1

#6. Mercer County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 97.3 (41 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 22,825,075 people (9,621,682 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 3

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#5. Preble County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 97.5 (40 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 22,043,983 people (9,043,985 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 2

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#4. Van Wert County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 107.6 (31 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 21,491,093 people (6,191,154 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 1

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#3. Henry County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 126.7 (35 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 29,544,967 people (8,159,729 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 1

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#2. Putnam County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 136.6 (47 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 32,609,246 people (11,215,950 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 0

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

#1. Defiance County

– Emergency shelters per 100K people: 143.5 (55 shelters in database)

– Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 31,827,556 people (12,199,184 total capacity)

– Shelters with generators: 2

– Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0