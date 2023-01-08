Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Greenville, OH metro area using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of July 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.8% to $354,165. All 15 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#15. North Star, OH

– 1-year price change: +$5,152 (+2.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$49,732 (+33.9%)

– Typical home value: $196,506 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Gettysburg, OH

– 1-year price change: +$5,749 (+5.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$25,964 (+30.8%)

– Typical home value: $110,272 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Hollansburg, OH

– 1-year price change: +$7,955 (+9.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$30,273 (+47.0%)

– Typical home value: $94,623 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Wayne Lakes Park, OH

– 1-year price change: +$8,742 (+7.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$24,583 (+24.7%)

– Typical home value: $124,206 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Union City, OH

– 1-year price change: +$8,796 (+8.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$30,582 (+39.1%)

– Typical home value: $108,752 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Rossburg, OH

– 1-year price change: +$9,598 (+10.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$30,582 (data not available)

– Typical home value: $101,564 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Ansonia, OH

– 1-year price change: +$10,088 (+7.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$36,811 (+33.0%)

– Typical home value: $148,494 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Greenville, OH

– 1-year price change: +$11,153 (+9.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$36,185 (+36.5%)

– Typical home value: $135,385 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Pitsburg, OH

– 1-year price change: +$11,301 (+8.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$38,822 (+38.0%)

– Typical home value: $140,885 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Gordon, OH

– 1-year price change: +$11,364 (+10.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$38,822 (data not available)

– Typical home value: $120,360 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#5. New Madison, OH

– 1-year price change: +$11,800 (+7.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$42,182 (+35.7%)

– Typical home value: $160,432 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Arcanum, OH

– 1-year price change: +$13,910 (+9.8%)

– 5-year price change: +$40,088 (+34.7%)

– Typical home value: $155,538 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Bradford, OH

– 1-year price change: +$21,674 (+13.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$55,553 (+42.8%)

– Typical home value: $185,455 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Versailles, OH

– 1-year price change: +$24,209 (+10.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$79,180 (+42.9%)

– Typical home value: $263,704 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Yorkshire, OH

– 1-year price change: +$25,144 (+9.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$92,860 (+47.9%)

– Typical home value: $286,663 (#1 most expensive city in metro)