Known in other parts of the world as shires, provinces, or territories, the United States’ counties (also known in certain states as boroughs or parishes) date back to the 1600s, when settlers first came to find freedom from British rule. Today, those counties remain, with the 50 states divided into several, each with its own unique makeup.

For people looking to find a home to raise a family in, choosing a county is an important decision. Most families place affordable homes, safe neighborhoods, a quality school system, and family-friendly activities at the top of their wishlists.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Ohio using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, healthcare, recreation and weather.

The list features counties that boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family. Maybe you’ll find one that suits your brood.

#25. Hancock County

– Population: 75,837

– Median home value: $147,600 (69% own)

– Median rent: $768 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $58,450

– Top public schools: Liberty-Benton Middle School (A-), Arcadia Elementary School (A-), Van Buren Middle School (A-)

– Top private schools: Heritage Christian School (B+), St. Michael School (unavailable), The Center for Autism & Dyslexia (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Findlay (A-), Liberty Township (A), Cass Township (A)

#24. Wayne County

– Population: 116,099

– Median home value: $148,900 (73% own)

– Median rent: $735 (27% rent)

– Median household income: $58,300

– Top public schools: Norwayne Middle School (A-), Wooster High School (A-), Hazel Harvey Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: Central Christian School (B+), Kingsway Christian School (B), Wooster Christian School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Doylestown (A), Orrville (A-), Wooster (A-)

#23. Montgomery County

– Population: 531,670

– Median home value: $119,800 (61% own)

– Median rent: $793 (39% rent)

– Median household income: $51,542

– Top public schools: Oakwood High School (A+), Centerville High School (A+), Harman Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: The Miami Valley School (A+), Archbishop Alter High School (A), Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School (A)

– Top places to live: Oakwood (A+), Centerville (A+), Kettering (A)

#22. Clermont County

– Population: 204,275

– Median home value: $170,800 (74% own)

– Median rent: $849 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $66,968

– Top public schools: Boyd E. Smith Elementary School (A), Pattison Elementary School (A), Charles L. Seipelt Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Milford Christian Academy (B+), St. Columban Elementary School (unavailable), St. Veronica Elementary School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Milford (A), Mulberry (A-), Mount Repose (A-)

#21. Allen County

– Population: 103,175

– Median home value: $118,100 (67% own)

– Median rent: $703 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $53,131

– Top public schools: Maplewood Elementary School (A-), Shawnee High School (A-), Bluffton Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: Lima Central Catholic High School (B+), St. John High School (B), Temple Christian School (B-)

– Top places to live: Bluffton (A), Fort Shawnee (A-), Delphos (B+)

#20. Fulton County

– Population: 42,253

– Median home value: $138,200 (79% own)

– Median rent: $729 (21% rent)

– Median household income: $63,092

– Top public schools: Archbold Elementary School (A), Archbold Middle School (A), Evergreen Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: Holy Trinity Catholic School (unavailable), St. Richard School (unavailable), New Horizons Academy (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Archbold (A), Wauseon (B+), Delta (B+)

#19. Cuyahoga County

– Population: 1,247,451

– Median home value: $132,800 (58% own)

– Median rent: $809 (42% rent)

– Median household income: $50,366

– Top public schools: Solon High School (A+), Orchard Middle School (A+), Solon Middle School (A+)

– Top private schools: Hawken School (A+), Hathaway Brown School (A+), University School (A+)

– Top places to live: Shaker Heights (A+), Solon (A+), Pepper Pike (A+)

#18. Lorain County

– Population: 307,670

– Median home value: $150,500 (72% own)

– Median rent: $774 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $58,427

– Top public schools: Avon Middle School (A), Avon High School (A), Westview Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Lake Ridge Academy (A+), Elyria Catholic High School (A-), Open Door Christian Schools (A-)

– Top places to live: Avon (A+), Oberlin (A+), Avon Lake (A)

#17. Erie County

– Population: 74,780

– Median home value: $139,900 (69% own)

– Median rent: $756 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $54,226

– Top public schools: Woodlands Intermediate School (A-), McCormick Junior High School (A-), Huron High School (B+)

– Top private schools: Sandusky Central Catholic School (A-), St. Peter Elementary School (unavailable), St. Mary Catholic School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Milan (A-), Huron (A-), Sandusky (B)

#16. Fairfield County

– Population: 154,457

– Median home value: $185,300 (74% own)

– Median rent: $867 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $67,609

– Top public schools: Toll Gate Middle School (A), Pickerington High School North (A), Toll Gate Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: William V. Fisher Catholic High School (A-), Fairfield Christian Academy (B+), St. Mary Elementary School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Pickerington (A), Millersport (B-), Lancaster (B-)

#15. Putnam County

– Population: 33,911

– Median home value: $155,800 (82% own)

– Median rent: $701 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $64,822

– Top public schools: Miller City Elementary School (A), Kalida Elementary School (A), Ottoville Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School (unavailable), St. Anthony of Padua School (unavailable), St. Mary’s Catholic School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Ottawa (A-), Kalida (A-), Riley Township (A-)

#14. Wood County

– Population: 130,150

– Median home value: $163,600 (65% own)

– Median rent: $800 (35% rent)

– Median household income: $62,390

– Top public schools: Hull Prairie Intermediate School (A), Perrysburg High School (A), Frank Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Bowling Green Christian Academy (A-), St. Rose Elementary School (unavailable), St. Aloysius Elementary School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Perrysburg (A+), Rossford (A-), Bowling Green (A-)

#13. Mahoning County

– Population: 229,961

– Median home value: $105,400 (69% own)

– Median rent: $682 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $46,042

– Top public schools: West Boulevard Elementary School (A), Canfield Village Middle School (A), C.H. Campbell Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Ursuline High School (A), Cardinal Mooney High School (A), Valley Christian Schools (B)

– Top places to live: Canfield (A+), Boardman (A), Poland (A)

#12. Greene County

– Population: 166,502

– Median home value: $173,000 (66% own)

– Median rent: $910 (34% rent)

– Median household income: $68,720

– Top public schools: Bell Creek Intermediate School (A), Trebein Elementary School (A), Bellbrook Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Legacy Christian Academy (A-), Wright State University Mini University (A), St. Luke Catholic Elementary School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Yellow Springs (A+), Beavercreek (A+), Bellbrook (A+)

#11. Stark County

– Population: 372,404

– Median home value: $134,300 (68% own)

– Median rent: $741 (32% rent)

– Median household income: $53,860

– Top public schools: Sauder Elementary School (A), Jackson High School (A), Jackson Memorial Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Central Catholic High School (A), St. Thomas Aquinas High School & Middle School (A-), Lake Center Christian School (B+)

– Top places to live: North Canton (A), Uniontown (A-), Greentown (A-)

#10. Lucas County

– Population: 431,102

– Median home value: $116,600 (60% own)

– Median rent: $745 (40% rent)

– Median household income: $48,736

– Top public schools: Ottawa Hills High School (A+), Ottawa Hills Elementary School (A), Fallen Timbers Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Maumee Valley Country Day School (A+), St. John’s Jesuit High School and Academy (A+), Notre Dame Academy (A)

– Top places to live: Ottawa Hills (A+), Sylvania (A+), Waterville (A)

#9. Geauga County

– Population: 93,843

– Median home value: $240,900 (86% own)

– Median rent: $818 (14% rent)

– Median household income: $82,303

– Top public schools: Kenston High School (A), Kenston Middle School (A), Timmons Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School (A), Notre Dame Elementary School (unavailable), St. Anselm Elementary School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Bainbridge (A+), South Russell (A+), Chesterland (A-)

#8. Butler County

– Population: 380,019

– Median home value: $172,900 (68% own)

– Median rent: $883 (32% rent)

– Median household income: $66,117

– Top public schools: Lakota West High School (A), Lakota East High School (A), Union Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Stephen T. Badin High School (A-), Cincinnati Christian Schools (A-), Mother Teresa Catholic Elementary School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Beckett Ridge (A+), Wetherington (A+), Oxford (A)

#7. Union County

– Population: 56,707

– Median home value: $203,800 (78% own)

– Median rent: $982 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $86,715

– Top public schools: Marysville STEM Early College High School (A), Northwood Elementary School (A-), Mill Valley Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: St. John’s Lutheran School (unavailable), Trinity Lutheran School (unavailable), St. Paul Lutheran School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Marysville (A-), Jerome Township (A+), New California (A)

#6. Medina County

– Population: 177,980

– Median home value: $196,300 (80% own)

– Median rent: $874 (20% rent)

– Median household income: $76,600

– Top public schools: Sharon Elementary School (A), Granger Elementary School (A), Hinckley Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Saint Ambrose Catholic School (unavailable), St. Francis Xavier School (unavailable), Medina Christian Academy (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Wadsworth (A), Medina (A-), Westfield Center (A-)

#5. Franklin County

– Population: 1,290,360

– Median home value: $175,100 (53% own)

– Median rent: $974 (47% rent)

– Median household income: $61,305

– Top public schools: Dublin Jerome High School (A+), Dublin Coffman High School (A+), Bexley High School (A+)

– Top private schools: The Columbus Academy (A+), Columbus School for Girls (A+), The Wellington School (A+)

– Top places to live: Bexley (A+), Dublin (A+), Upper Arlington (A+)

#4. Hamilton County

– Population: 813,589

– Median home value: $155,400 (58% own)

– Median rent: $810 (42% rent)

– Median household income: $57,212

– Top public schools: Indian Hill High School (A+), Walnut Hills High School (A+), Wyoming High School (A+)

– Top private schools: The Seven Hills School (A+), Cincinnati Country Day School (A+), The Summit Country Day School (A+)

– Top places to live: Madeira (A+), Montgomery (A+), Blue Ash (A+)

#3. Summit County

– Population: 541,334

– Median home value: $146,800 (66% own)

– Median rent: $823 (34% rent)

– Median household income: $57,181

– Top public schools: Hudson High School (A+), Hudson Middle School (A+), East Woods Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Western Reserve Academy (A+), Walsh Jesuit High School (A+), Our Lady of the Elms (A+)

– Top places to live: Hudson (A+), Fairlawn (A+), Boston Heights (A+)

#2. Warren County

– Population: 229,132

– Median home value: $222,500 (78% own)

– Median rent: $1,061 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $87,125

– Top public schools: William Mason High School (A+), Mason Middle School (A+), Mason Intermediate Elementary School (A+)

– Top private schools: Mars Hill Academy (A), Bishop Fenwick High School (A), Royalmont Academy (A)

– Top places to live: Mason (A+), Landen (A+), Five Points (A+)

#1. Delaware County

– Population: 201,135

– Median home value: $308,800 (81% own)

– Median rent: $1,069 (19% rent)

– Median household income: $106,908

– Top public schools: Olentangy Liberty High School (A+), Olentangy High School (A+), Orange High School (A+)

– Top private schools: Genoa Christian Academy (B+), Delaware Christian School (B), St. Paul School (unavailable)

– Top places to live: Powell (A+), Sunbury (A-), Delaware (A-)