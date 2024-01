HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — One victim was taken to a local hospital after being stabbed overnight, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Deputies were dispatched at 2:12 a.m. to the intersection of Gant Dr. and Republic Dr. after reports of a stabbing in the area. Medics were also on scene.

After an initial investigation, authorities surmised that the victim was reportedly stabbed in the back, which led to medical transport.

The incident remains under investigation.