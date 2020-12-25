St. Vincent DePaul, Fifth Sunday making sure everyone can celebrate this Christmas

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Friday St. Vincent DePaul made sure everyone had a Merry Christmas. The organization handed out gifts to people in shelters, then served a Christmas breakfast. 

The organization Fifth Sunday also passed out socks that were donated by community members in a sock drive. 

Thanks to the overwhelming response, everyone was also able to get two pairs of socks to keep them warm. 

