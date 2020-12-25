DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Friday St. Vincent DePaul made sure everyone had a Merry Christmas. The organization handed out gifts to people in shelters, then served a Christmas breakfast.
The organization Fifth Sunday also passed out socks that were donated by community members in a sock drive.
Thanks to the overwhelming response, everyone was also able to get two pairs of socks to keep them warm.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- St. Vincent DePaul, Fifth Sunday making sure everyone can celebrate this Christmas
- Holidays can be difficult for people with addictions, Dayton Fellowship Club provides them with free Christmas meals
- PHOTOS: Large ‘intentional’ explosion in downtown Nashville
- Newsfeed Now: Christmas Day Edition
- Holiday cheer at St. Vincent DePaul