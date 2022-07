CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Champaign County house caught on fire after being hit by lightning Saturday morning.

The fire was reported at approximately 11:30 p.m. on July 23.

The house, located on Christiansburg Jackson Road in New Paris, was evacuated by fire crews who responded to the scene, according to Champaign County dispatch.

It is unclear if there were any injuries in the fire.

