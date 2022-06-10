DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 69th annual St. Helen Spring Festival is kicking off with rides, food, games and live music.

The festival, held June 10 through June 12, will feature live entertainment, rides, games, a 5K, raffles and a variety of foods and drinks, according to the organization website.

The schedule is as follows: June 10: 6:30 p.m. to midnight, June 11: 1 p.m. to midnight, June 12: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The festival is located at 5086 Burkhardt Road in Dayton.

For more information about the festival, visit www.sthelenfestival.org.