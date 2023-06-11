** The video above is from a recent newscast **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Springfield resident and D-Day veteran is remembering what it was like to take part in D-Day in 1944.

Seventy-nine years ago, thousands of paratroopers filled the sky over Normandy, France. Over 160,000 allied soldiers were a part of the force that took part in what is known as D-Day.

Pfc. Albert Carr now lives in Springfield and is telling his story at the age of 98 years old. Carr experienced and fought during D-Day in France.

“The conditions were not right and the weather was real bad and it was against us,” Carr said. “Eisenhower called it off and postponed it for one day, and I remember the ships turning back by us, going up the East Coast of England, wondering why, and later that’s what it was. It was called off.

During Carr’s time in Normandy, he was wounded twice. He told 2 NEWS that if he had to do it again, he would without any sort of hesitation.