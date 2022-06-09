SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Springfield is letting residents know where they can get assistance after storms hit the region Wednesday.

The National Weather Service Wilmington has confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in Clark County on Wednesday. NWS Wilmington tweeted that the EF1 occurred just north of Springfield in Clark County.

The city said residents and businesses who have storm damage on their property can get help from the Building Regulations Division of Springfield’s Community Development Department.

All major damage must be repaired by companies registered with the city and will require a permit and inspection, however, minor damage can be repaired without a permit.

The city asks residents to be on alert for scams. Some tree workers may be in neighborhoods attempting to scam residents. Companies are required to be registered with the city. You can find out if a tree worker is registered in your area by calling the city’s service department at 937-525-5800.

Debris on private property is the responsibility of the homeowner, but the city said some brush recycling centers will accept your yard waste for free. For more information, visit www.springfieldohio.gov/urban-forestry.