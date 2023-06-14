SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Springfield Police Department is working on ways to address crime in the city, and part of that work is finding ways to collect objective data that can show trends and patterns within the community.

Gun violence and crimes involving teens are issues facing communities across the country. In Springfield, police recently arrested four teenagers after the allegedly went on an armed carjacking spree and led officers on a high-speed chase. Chief Allison Elliott said she hears the community’s concerns.

“I know it’s not just unique to Springfield, but any time you see that, especially with the future of our community, it’s definitely something we want to make sure we’re aware of and mindful of,” Chief Elliott explained.

Chief Elliott said her department is using different tools to address not only juvenile crime, but all crime happening in the city. They are currently in the process of switching over to a new records management system that will help officers better analyze data and see trends.

“That’s been a focus community-wide with many organizations that we’ve sat down with and talked about the crime rates and how we analyze that information, and making sure that we’re being diligent and appropriate and how we look at all that and present that,” Chief Elliott said.

They are also using new technology, like Flock cameras, to help collect data and solve crimes.

“It’s very difficult as a crime victim or a witness to want to come forward for fear of many reasons, and come and speak with us. And we understand that. So that’s just another tool for us to help and gather that information, to ease people’s minds and maybe not make them feel so pressured,” Chief Elliott said.

Chief Elliot said technology is only part of the solution, and she is working with other organizations to keep kids and teens engaged and give them hope.

“The youth are our future, and we need to make sure that we’re providing opportunities for them to succeed in our community,” Chief Elliott said.