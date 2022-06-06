SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The amount of violent crime is increasing across the state of Ohio, including in the City of Springfield.

From 2019 to 2020, shots fired incidents nearly doubled in the city and remained high in 2021. Springfield Police Chief Lee Graf said there has already been three homicides this year in Springfield, all due to gun violence.

Detective Jordan said they are also seeing a rise in the number of young offenders.

“The problem is with so many people and so many issues today, especially young people, out shooting people over disagreements,” Jordan said.

To help curb the spike in violent crime, Governor Mike DeWine is distributing grant money to law enforcement agencies across the state. DeWine stopped in Springfield Monday to make the announcement.

“The vast majority of crime in this state is committed by repeat, violent offenders. We have to go after them and we have to prosecute them and we have to lock them up for a long, long time,” Gov. DeWine said.

The Springfield Police Department is receiving more than $305,000 from these grants. Chief Graf said they are using the money to purchase more than 40 new surveillance cameras which will be set up in various locations around the city.

“Anyone who owns a doorbell camera, anyone who has a surveillance system outside their home or inside, knows the value of those devices,” Chief Graf said.

The cameras are high-definition and will be mobile so police can move them to hot spots when needed. Daniel Driscoll, Clark County prosecutor, said these cameras will play a crucial role in providing the evidence necessary to not only catch violent offenders, but also convict them.

“The increase in tech will help, it absolutely will. It will give us extra parts of those stories that we need to tell the victim’s story. It will fill in those blanks,” Driscoll said.

Gov. DeWine is expected to distribute a total of $200 million in grant money to law enforcement agencies around the state.