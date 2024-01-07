SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been charged with murder after a shooting that took place in Springfield.

Tyren DeArmond, 40, was indicted on Thursday, Jan. 4 by a Clark County grand jury on five counts in relation to a deadly shooting in December, according to court records.

DeArmond is charged with two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault, one count of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises and one count of having weapons under disability.

The indictment is in reference to a shooting that took place on W. Euclid Ave. in Springfield on Dec. 21. DeArmond allegedly shot a man in the head during an altercation.

“Once on scene, aid was rendered to him, he was transported to the hospital, where he was taken by CareFlight,” said Sgt. Jacob Eggers of Springfield Police on Dec. 21.

The shooting victim died from his injuries just a few days later on Christmas Eve.