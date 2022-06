SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Springfield Country Club has temporarily closed their golf course after up to a hundred trees were damaged by the June 8 tornadoes.

The club is located at 2315 Signal Hill Road in Springfield.

No one was hurt and no structures were impacted by the severe weather, according to Craig Taylor, the general manager of the club.

The course is set to be closed for a few days for clean up. The club is currently open for dining.