SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Plans long in the making are finally coming to fruition at the Prime Ohio II Industrial Park in Springfield.

“We’ve been marketing the site for about 6 years. About 18 months ago we started working with a national developer. That really has helped us raise the profile of the site,” said Horton Hobbs IV, vice president of economic development for the Greater Springfield Partnership.

If the plans come through with a building company, Hobbs said the center could bring growth to Springfield.

“Approximately 850,000 square feet, expandable to over a million square feet. It has the potential of at least 1,000 jobs in the community,” Hobbs said.

These jobs would be both full time and part time, and would vary in requirements. Hobbs said they’ll have openings for pickers, shippers, transportation and management.

At a time where finding work can be difficult because of the pandemic, Hobbs said this opportunity could significantly help people looking for jobs. “Jobs obviously give people hope. At a time when there’s a lot of concern and question about the future, our community has remained resilient with a strong strategy.”

Hobbs said a press release is planned for Monday, Oct. 4, which will outline further steps for the Distribution Center, along with the name of the company planning to build the center. If all goes as planned, ground on the center could be broke by mid-October.