Springfield businesses feeling trickle-down impact of General Motors strike

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Navistar Manufacturing plant currently has a shortage of parts due to the General Motors strike. The shortage is causing production to slow down according to local United Automobile Workers (UAW) officials.

Local businesses like Short Stop restaurant are starting to feel the trickle-down effects of 49,000 workers taking to the picket line.

The Navistar plant in springfield has about 2,000 employees, most of which live in Northridge a nearby town with a population of 7,000 people.

“We know there’s a ripple effect anytime there’s a strike like that or anytime there’s layoffs,” said Jon Wagner, manager of the Short Stop restaurant. “When you’re a small place like this, we do a great deal of business but we’re also not corporate so we get to know a lot of our customers, so when those customers are hurting we feel that too in more ways than one.”

Wagner says he’s seen a decline in orders and delivery from his usually loyal Navistar customers. He believes with the rumors of layoffs and other speedbumps, these customers might be cutting back on dining out.

He also says these effects will have lasting impact beyond their town’s borders.

“Those jobs are not as substantial as they once were. Say they’ve been at Navistar for 15, 20, or 30 years, [now] they’re entering a job market with not a lot of skills. So it’s tough to see somethng like that locally and nationwide,” said Wagner.

Representatives from both Navistar and UAW Local 402 have not yet given updated information or further information on the future impacts of the strike on Navistar’s workforce.