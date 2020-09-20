Springfield bar cited for violating state’s alcohol curfew

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield bar got a citation Friday night for violating Ohio’s alcohol sales curfew. 

Taylor’s Tavern violated the order. State of Ohio agents bought alcohol at the bar after the 10 p.m. cutoff. Customers also continued to drink alcohol after 11 p.m. 

The case will now go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties. Taylor’s Tavern was one of six Ohio establishments to be cited. 

