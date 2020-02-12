Springboro second grade class gets dog park renamed for Oregon District shooting victim

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springboro school is honoring the memory of Logan Turner, one of the nine victims of the Oregon District shooting by renaming a dog park in Hazel Wood Park to “Logan’s Bark Park.”

It all started with Mrs. Geri Dey’s second grade class at Five Points Elementary learning the power of the pen.

Dey said she was teaching her class persuasive writing, and they were writing letters to the Springboro mayor when she thought, “what better way to honor Logan,” a Springboro resident who was killed in the shooting on August 4.

“I told them a little bit about Logan, that he was someone special to me, and I was like, what if we named it after Logan?” said Dey. “And they cheered, they were super excited.”

Dey said Logan was her neighbor and that she had known him since he was in second grade.

Logan had just celebrated his 30th birthday days before the shooting.

“He just ran around with my boys constantly growing up,” said Dey. “He was like my third child. I don’t want him to ever be forgotten.”

She said she sent the idea to Logan’s mom who suggested the name “Logan’s Bark Park.”

The Springboro City Council voted in favor of the name change and Dey said they’re now working on the signage.

But they didn’t stop there. The class is also working on a book that will be published.

Dey said both the book and park honor Logan’s love for dogs, but it is teaching the kids a lifelong lesson.

“I considered seeing if we could have a street named after him or something, and it just hit me that someday, they can go back and say wow, we wrote letters to the mayor that convinced him to name the dog park after Logan,” said Dey.

Springboro school officials said that the official renaming ceremony will take place at Hazel Wood Park on Saturday, April 25.