Springboro Schools’ staff receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — Springboro Schools’ teachers and staff received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

“I’m super excited to finally get the vaccine. I haven’t been able to see my own family, my in-laws, or my own mom like normal. I guess this is one step closer to normalcy so I’m excited for that for my family,” said Alisha Jung, the assistant principal at Springboro Junior High School.

Jung is one of 500 staff members at Springboro Schools who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. So far, about 70 percent of the schools’ staff have volunteered to get the shot.

Some said it comes with some peace of mind because they returned to in-person learning in September.

“I grew up with vaccinations. I’d get a flu shot every year so I assumed this would be a park for the course,” said Nick Palmer, the band director for Springboro Schools. “I think this just provides another layer for us so I feel a little more protected having had the vaccine,” he said.

Other staff members said they’ve been ready and waiting for this day since the rollout began.

“It seems like it’s been a slow burn. This is just a big relief. I think as a district that’s been in-person all year this is something that’s very beneficial to our teachers and staff. It’s a piece of mind. It’s an extra layer of safety,” said Scott Marshall, the district communications coordinator for Springboro Schools.

The Pfizer vaccine was administered by Passport Health at Springboro High School. The district’s second dose, for the COVID-19 vaccine, is tentatively scheduled for Friday, March 12. The day of the second dose will be a remote day for all grade levels.