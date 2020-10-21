Spring Valley Village asking voters to approve street levy

SPRING VALLEY VILLAGE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Village of Spring Valley wants voters to renew an existing levy, and support an additional levy on the November 3 ballot. The village is asking voters to renew an existing 1 mill street levy.

They’re also asking for an additional .25 mill levy.

“One is just a renewal for the upkeep of the streets and the equipment that we use. Nobody really ever thinks about the equipment,” said Mayor Lori Carroll.

Mary Doyle has been in Spring Valley for 63 years. She said the small-town roads can be rough for drivers. “I think it’s like any other small community. They just need to be updated,” she said.

If the 1-mill levy is renewed, someone who owns a $100,000 home will continue to pay $29.78. If the additional 0.25 mill levy is passed, the owner of a $100,000 home will pay an extra $8.75 a year.

“It’s just important to keep our town up as best we can. We’ve got a poor town to begin with there’s not much money in here and most of the older people are barely getting by and so we don’t want to overtax anybody,” Carroll said.