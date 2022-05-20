MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Spring Fest in the Burg is back for its second festival in Riverfront Park this weekend.

The non-profit community arts festival held in Miamisburg that raises money to give back to the community begins on Friday May 20 at 5 pm. Friday night will feature live music, a carnival, carnival food and a beer garden.

Saturday, May 21 starts with the largest parade Miamisburg holds all year at 9:45 am. The festival follows from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will be alive with over 100 artisan crafters, free family activities, a carnival, a full food court, amazing chalk artists and fun for the whole family all day long. There will also be live music and entertainment all day.

Sunday has everything Saturday has to offer from noon until 6 p.m.

Leading up to the festival there will be giveaways online and on social media, follow BurgSpringFest on Facebook and Instagram to keep updated and to enter.

In 2019, Spring Fest raised enough money to support many local causes such as the Miamisburg Community Foundation, Acoustapalooza, the Miamisburg Kindness Rocks Garden, the Dugout Club and the Oregon District Relief Fund.