Speed, alcohol factors in deadly crash at gas station

MECHANICSBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A drunk driver hit and killed another driver at a gas station on State Route 4 Thursday evening.

The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Charles Rutan, Jr.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said it happened at the Winners 1 Stop after a pick-up truck lost control after going over railroad tracks. The driver hit Rutan, who was backing out of his parking space at the gas station.

Another parked car and the awning of the gas station were also both damaged in the crash.

The driver of the pick-up truck is from Huber Heights and was not injured in the crash.

OSHP said the driver has been booked into the Tri-County Jail. He is facing charges of vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle while impaired.

