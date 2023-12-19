DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Apart from movies like “Silent Night, Deadly Night” and the original “Black Christmas,” most people don’t associate Christmas with blood.

Solvita is hoping to change that, and is willing to make it worth your while.

Due to a shortage exacerbated by the holidays, the Solvita center, 349 S. Main St., will be welcoming donors Sunday (Christmas Eve) for what its calling “special urgent need hours” of 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will also be open its traditional Saturday hours of 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (Christmas Eve Eve).

Solvita is currently experiencing a critical need for type O blood, which is referred to as “the universal donor.” When it comes to whole blood due to not having the A or B antigens, that could trigger a reaction when given to a non-O recipient.

People who register to donate either on Christmas Eve or the following Tuesday through Saturday (Dec. 26-30) will receive either a $10 Kroger gift card or a $10 egift card that can be redeemed with a number of online retailers.

The following weekend, the same story will repeat: Solvita will be open on Sunday (New Year’s Eve) for the same 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. window. It will be closed for New Year’s Day on Monday.

Donors who give on either New Year’s Eve or the following Tuesday through Saturday (Jan. 2-6) will receive a $10 Kroger gift card.

The time around holidays is a struggle for blood donation as many donors are either traveling or knocked out of their routine by celebrations. Staffing also becomes an issue when a holiday falls on a day of the week a donation center is usually open.

Solvita will be closed both Christmas and New Year’s Day, both falling on Mondays that donations would usually be accepted on.