DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is looking for community input on multiple projects across the Miami Valley.

According to ODOT, there are two main projects that have been proposed.

The City of Dayton has proposed to reconstruct a portion of Findlay Street running from Springfield Street to Monument Avenue. According to the release, this construction is necessary to repair the deterioration of this segment. The project is expected to begin in May 2026 and be completed by the end of August 2026. For more information or to leave a comment on this project, click here.

In both Auglaize and Logan counties, ODOT has proposed repairs to a total of six culvert systems. This project is expected to begin in the summer of 2026 and take three months to complete. For more information or to leave a comment on this project, click here.