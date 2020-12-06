Space heater believed to have caused Dayton house fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We have new information after a house caught fire in Dayton Sunday morning.
Firefighters were called to the scene around 7:30 Sunday morning on Gondert Avenue near Smithville Road. Investigators believe the fire was caused by a space heater on the front porch.
The woman living at the home was able to escape without any injuries.
