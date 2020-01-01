Southview Medical Center welcomes first baby born in Montgomery County in 2020

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – As we were all ringing in the New Year, a family was also welcoming their newest addition, in fact it was Montgomery County’s first new resident in 2020.

Lily Rose Ayers was born at 12:03 a.m. at Southview Medical Center and not only was her arrival a special occasion, her parents said the pregnancy in itself was a miracle.

Lily was born one day early at 6 lbs. 9 oz., perfectly healthy, Montgomery County’s first baby of 2020, and immediately had her parents wrapped around her little finger.

“After our daughter was born 15 years ago, my wife had six miscarriages and they told her she couldn’t have no more,” said Scott Ayers, Lily’s father. “So in my opinion, she’s our miracle baby, it’s a miracle.”

They said the timing was not planned, and in fact Lily’s mother, Tiffany Ayers, said she thought Lily would make her debut around Christmas.

“My husband was joking saying I needed to hold on, not push so hard but when it happened, it happened,” said Tiffany.

They said the staff at Southview Medical Center made the delivery extra special.

“On top of them just fawning over me, the moment she was born they came in with their New Year’s hats and we were taking pictures and counting down, and counting her birthday down, so it was a fun experience,” said Tiffany.

Lily is Scott and Tiffany’s second child together, their other daughter is 15 years old and said their newest addition is their miracle baby and celebrity all rolled into one.

“She’s got a title that she’s got to hold on for the rest of her life, so that’s the one thing she can honestly say is hers and hers alone,” said Tiffany. “She was born first baby of the decade, first baby of the year.”