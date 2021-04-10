Soon-to-open Gem City Market hosts community cleanup event in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Saturday the Gem City Market team hosted a community cleanup event in Dayton.

The market team is preparing to open its doors soon. They teamed with the organization “I Love West Dayton” Saturday morning to clean up the surrounding community.

People met at the Gem City Market parking lot, then were assigned a clean-up zone and given supplies. They say it’s a way to work together to show support for the community.

Chaz Amos is the founder of “I Love West Dayton”. He says they try to “organize clean-ups locally, it doesn’t have to be 50 to 100 people like we have out today. It can be simply you and another neighbor who are fed up with people throwing things out of windows, people dumping and going out and organizing three or four neighbors and getting trash up.”

The group “I Love West Dayton” was created last year. It’s made up of 500 volunteers who clean and restore all areas of the community.