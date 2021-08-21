‘Something to cherish;” Ohio Hospice of Dayton needs handmade blankets for patients

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Hospice of Dayton is looking for volunteers to make handmade blankets for patients. Manager of volunteer services, Maureen Swarts says each patient that comes to Hospice is given a blanket for comfort and as a special gift.

She says they usually give out about 150 to 200 blankets a month, and they need more to keep up with the demand. Crafty people are being asked to crochet, knit, or sew blankets to make these patients feel special

Swarts says the blankets can be any color, but there is a need for red, white, and blue patriotic blankets for veterans. The blankets should also be around 42 inches each. Hospice of Dayton is also accepting donations of yarn so that people can make the handmade blankets.

The blankets not only provide comfort and warmth to patients, they are also a gift of love that the family can keep as a memory.

“It is something that they cherish when a patient does leave here. We’ve gotten many responses of what a blessing it was to be able to take that last item and treasure it,” shared Swarts.

The blankets must be new and made in a smoke-free home with no animal hair on them. Blankets can be dropped off at 324 Wilmington Avenue in Dayton.

For more information on Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, click here.