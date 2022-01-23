Accumulating snow is in the forecast for today with most areas receiving between 1″-3″ of snow. Highest totals to the north and lesser totals to the south. Visibilities may be reduced at times with snow showers and gusty winds. Stay aware of rapidly changing weather conditions if you are headed out today.

Snow ends late this afternoon as high pressure builds in for tonight. Another system charges in on Monday with an additional inch or less of snowfall.

TODAY: Snow showers. 1-3″ expected. Isolated 4″ amounts far north. Gusty winds. High 31

TONIGHT: Colder, partly to mostly cloudy. Low 17

MONDAY: Snow showers likely. Around an inch or less. High 35

More arctic air blasts into the area for the rest of the week. Some mornings will likely see temperatures drop into the single digits mid-week. Another chance of snow is in the forecast for Friday.