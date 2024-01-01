DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Solvita, known formally as the Community Blood Center, is set to celebrate National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month.

According to a release, observance will take place this month as Solvita hosts a kick-off event on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 8:30 a.m. in the Solvita Dayton Center at 349 S. Main St. in Dayton.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. is expected to speak at the event, which will also feature the induction of Xenia Donor Larry Turner into the Fresenius Kabi National Donation Hall of Fame. With 805 lifetime donations, Turner is Solvita’s second-ranked donor.

According to the release, National Blood Donor Awareness Month “was proclaimed in 1969 to thank donors and encourage more donations during the winter months when the holidays, severe weather, and seasonal illness make it difficult to maintain a sufficient blood supply.”

Blood Donor Awareness Month was celebrated in Ohio for the first time in January 2019, after legislation was introduced in 2017 and made law in 2018.

For Solvita, this will be its first celebration of National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month since its name change back in September.

“Solvita honors the support of donors over the past 60 years under our original name Community Blood Center and we are grateful for their continued support to Solvita Blood Center,” said Solvita Vice President for Donor Services Tracy Morgan.

From Jan. 2 through March 2, any donor will earn a long sleeve “Donor Love” hoodie or t-shirt (while supplies last).

Call 937-461-3220 or visit Solvita’s website to schedule an appointment to donate.