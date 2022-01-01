2021 will be off to a soggy start. Rain will be persistent throughout the day. In the morning there will be isolated periods of heavy rainfall. In the afternoon, moderate to heavy rain showers will be likely.

The rain showers will become scattered after 7 p.m.

Rainfall totals will be around an inch with isolated areas in the Miami Valley seeing higher totals. The record rainfall in Dayton on Jan. 1 is 1.65 inches. The record was set in 1948.

Flooding is a concern in Kentucky and Southern Ohio. A Flood Watch is in place until 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Rainfall totals will be 4-5 inches across this region.

As temperatures fall into the 30s overnight the rain will transition to snow. The most snow will be to our northwest across Kansas, Iowa, and Northern Illinois where there is a Winter Storm Warning in place until midnight on Sunday morning. A dusting is possible here, but most will see little to no accumulation in the Miami Valley.

This comes after we recorded a high of 58 degrees on the last day of December. The average temperature for the month was 42.0 degrees. It was the third-warmest December on record behind 1923 at 42.2 and 2015 at 43.7.

The average max temperature was the second warmest at 51 degrees. The warmest average high temperature was 51.3 degrees in 2015.

It was the 10th wettest December on record with a total of 4.46 inches of liquid precipitation.

We saw 0.3 inches of snow this month which puts 2021 tied for the fifth least snowiest December on record.

Happy New Year!