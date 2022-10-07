Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College has collected for homeless veterans during a sock drive.

According to a release, Sinclair Community College Military Family Education Center (MFEC) collected and donated 1,010 pairs of socks during Sinclair’s Socktember Sock Drive to the Dayton VA Medical Center for homeless veterans.

Men’s and women’s socks were distributed as a part of the Dayton VA’s 16th Annual Stand Down event on Friday, Sept. 30 at the Dayton VA.

Emily Demeter, Sinclair MFEC Benefits Coordinator, delivers 1,010 pairs of socks to Ryan Pleasants with the Dayton VA Medical Center

Sinclair Community College says they are thankful for the Sinclair community for donating to help local veterans.

Manager, SCO, Becky Jones with the MFEC at Sinclair College says, “We are so grateful for the tremendous support from Sinclair students, faculty and staff who support this annual effort to make a difference in the lives of local veterans.”

Sinclair says thousands of clothing articles, such as socks, sweats and thermals have been collected and donated over the past five years for homeless veterans.