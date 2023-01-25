AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The dance community is rallying behind one of its own.

Escape Dance Academy in Austintown is showing its support for Lucy Thomas. The 11-year-old is one of the dance academy’s elite team dancers.

Doctors recently found a large mass in her abdomen. She underwent emergency surgery on Friday and now her family awaits her pathology reports.

To show support as Thomas undergoes treatment, dance teams across the country have started taking part in a fun social media challenge that Escape Dance Academy started. Dancers are posting their best leg holds to social media and tagging Thomas and the dance academy.

“It kind of went, like, viral across the dance community. It’s been wonderful because it just shows everybody’s in this together and everybody’s here to support her. So dance goes much further than just an after-school activity,” said Lindsay Stumpo with Escape Dance Academy.

Moms and dads are even participating in the social media challenge. To join in the fun, use the hashtag LegHolds4Lucy and post your best leg hold.